Photo of pastor removing woman’s pant was a movie, not real


The lady in the picture, Piesie Asamoah Gifty said on her Facebook timeline that she is an actress. She added that the photo which went viral was a scene in the movie which is yet to be released.

The photo of a pastor taking off the panty of a woman in front of his congregation was for a movie and not reality as indicated by the media.

Piesie Asamoah Gifty added that all those seen in the photo were shooting a movie and not having a church service as was earlier indicated.

"It is a movie not a church as some people are saying, pls stop spreading false news. I am an actress and it is my work to give practical education to the world," she revealed on her Facebook page.

The title of the yet to be released movie is "Pastor Blinks".

Ghanaians were shocked when a photo of a pastor removing the panty of a female congregant went viral on social media. Many questioned the rationale behind such an act.

However, the scriptwriter of 'Pastor Blinks', Trus Pleroma Nyowikeh, has condemned the stories about the photo.

"For those who didn't believe when I posted some of these pictures recently after findings, stating categorically that there are not real but a Ghanian comedian/movie maker's work in his film titled "Pastor Blink", take a look again! Meet Mensah Mark, the man of who acts the character (pastor blink) in this movie."

