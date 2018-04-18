Photos: Criss Waddle shows off fleet of expensive cars

news

Founder and C.E.O of AMG Business record label, Criss Waddle just gave his fans a clue of what he has in his carport.

The “Bie Gya” hitmaker, who is one of the most successful young Ghanaian rappers, decided to put his luxury cars on display for fans to have a feel of his garage.

READ MORE: Nasty C trolls himself after falling on stage at VGMA 2018

Some of the expensive cars that can be identified in his garage include Audi RS 5, Range Rover, Benz and Chevrolet Camaro.

In total, he has 4 luxury cars parked in his garage.

He shared a photo on his Instagram page claiming this is just the ‘Genesis’ of his achievements.

“I barely f**k with people these days cus they not real like they say they is, This is not my final destination. This is just the genesis, There are some of 100%,” he stated.

READ MORE: Rapper Criss Waddle involved in motor accident (Photos)

With less than 10 years in the industry, Criss Waddle has made some strides and has got some hit songs including “Bokoor Di3”, “P3p33p3”, and “3shi Shi”.

His record label is responsible for another successful young rapper, Medikal.