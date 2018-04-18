Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photos: Criss Waddle shows off fleet of expensive cars


Photos Criss Waddle shows off fleet of expensive cars

Some of the expensive cars that can be identified in his garage include Audi RS 5, Range Rover, Benz and Chevrolet Camaro.

  • Published:
Criss Waddle play

Criss Waddle
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Founder and C.E.O of AMG Business record label, Criss Waddle just gave his fans a clue of what he has in his carport.

The “Bie Gya” hitmaker, who is one of the most successful young Ghanaian rappers, decided to put his luxury cars on display for fans to have a feel of his garage.

Criss Waddle shows off fleet of expensive cars play Criss Waddle shows off fleet of expensive cars

READ MORE: Nasty C trolls himself after falling on stage at VGMA 2018

Some of the expensive cars that can be identified in his garage include Audi RS 5, Range Rover, Benz and Chevrolet Camaro.

In total, he has 4 luxury cars parked in his garage.

play Criss Waddle shows off fleet of expensive cars

 

He shared a photo on his Instagram page claiming this is just the ‘Genesis’ of his achievements.

“I barely f**k with people these days cus they not real like they say they is, This is not my final destination. This is just the genesis, There are some of 100%,” he stated.

play Criss Waddle shows off fleet of expensive cars

READ MORE: Rapper Criss Waddle involved in motor accident (Photos)

With less than 10 years in the industry, Criss Waddle has made some strides and has got some hit songs including “Bokoor Di3”, “P3p33p3”, and “3shi Shi”.

His record label is responsible for another successful young rapper, Medikal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

VGMA Aftermath: Who takes the GH₵10,000 VGMA prize for Ebony, father or management? VGMA Aftermath Who takes the GH₵10,000 VGMA prize for Ebony, father or management?
VGMA 2018: Patapaa had just 18% votes as CharterHouse releases official voting results VGMA 2018 Patapaa had just 18% votes as CharterHouse releases official voting results
Moesha Boduong: Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed to speak freely about sex Moesha Boduong Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed to speak freely about sex
American Singer: R Kelly faces fresh sexual misconduct allegation American Singer R Kelly faces fresh sexual misconduct allegation
SA to Ghana: Nasty C finally meets Stonebwoy SA to Ghana Nasty C finally meets Stonebwoy
Behind Bars: Singer Diamond Platinumz arrested over explicit videos Behind Bars Singer Diamond Platinumz arrested over explicit videos

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Nana Ama Mcbrown is my everyday crush– Patapaa Celebrity News Nana Ama Mcbrown is my everyday crush– Patapaa
VGMAs Aftermath: Fancy Gadam receives hero's welcome in Tamale after 2018 VGMA VGMAs Aftermath Fancy Gadam receives hero's welcome in Tamale after 2018 VGMA
Celebrity News: Wiyaala makes Ghana proud with performance at Commonwealth Games Celebrity News Wiyaala makes Ghana proud with performance at Commonwealth Games



Top Articles

1 MzVee Dancehall artiste denies leaked sex tape rumoursbullet
2 Sad News Shatta Wale allegedly beats Shatta Michy and leaves her with...bullet
3 Celebrity Couple Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa look damn cute together in...bullet
4 Moesha Boduong Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed...bullet
5 Video Is 38-year old Mzbel dating 17-year-old Miyaka ?bullet
6 Rihanna Singer bares her boobs in see-through outfit, Don...bullet
7 Shocking Shatta Michy slapped me in front of her own mother...bullet
8 Moesha Boduong ‘Let the saints cast the stones’ – Moesha...bullet
9 Photos King Promise's 'oversized sneakers' at 2018 VGMA...bullet
10 VGMA 2018 Patapaa had just 18% votes as CharterHouse...bullet

Related Articles

VGMA Aftermath Who takes the GH₵10,000 VGMA prize for Ebony, father or management?
VGMA 2018 Patapaa had just 18% votes as CharterHouse releases official voting results
Moesha Boduong Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed to speak freely about sex
SA to Ghana Nasty C finally meets Stonebwoy
American Singer R Kelly faces fresh sexual misconduct allegation
Behind Bars Singer Diamond Platinumz arrested over explicit videos
Birthday Tonto Dikeh celebrates son King Andre as he turns 2 years today

Top Videos

1 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
4 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
5 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
6 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO)bullet
7 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
8 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
9 The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife The Late Daasebre...bullet
10 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet

Celebrities

Tonto Dike
Birthday Tonto Dikeh celebrates son King Andre as he turns 2 years today
Nasty C
Nasty C SA rapper anxious to meet Stonebwoy
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Model reveals daughter's name
Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Singer shades Zari, reconciles with 2nd baby mama