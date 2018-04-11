Photos from Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration

news

Aliko Dangote (born 10 April 1957) is a Nigerian business magnate, investor, and owner of the Dangote Group, which has interests in commodities in Nigeria and other African countries.

The billionaire with an estimated net worth of US$14.1 billion turned 61 today and not only did receive tons of Cakes but also had a billboard advert fixed in his honor in Lagos.

Dangote is ranked by Forbes magazine as the 100th-richest person in the world and the richest in Africa, and peaked on the list as the 23rd-richest person in the world in 2014.

He surpassed Saudi-Ethiopian billionaire Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi in 2013 by over $2.6 billion to become the world’s richest person of African descent.

Dangote is married, with three children of which one, Fatima got married last month and made news with her lavish wedding which was attended by some of the world’s influential figures including multi-billionaire entrepreneur, Bill Gate.

