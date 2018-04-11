Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photos from Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration


Richest Man In Africa Photos from Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration

Africa’s richest man turned 61 today and he marked it privately in his office with loved ones.

  • Published:
Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration play

Photos from Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Aliko Dangote (born 10 April 1957) is a Nigerian business magnate, investor, and owner of the Dangote Group, which has interests in commodities in Nigeria and other African countries.

The billionaire with an estimated net worth of US$14.1 billion turned 61 today and not only did receive tons of Cakes but also had a billboard advert fixed in his honor in Lagos.

Dangote is ranked by Forbes magazine as the 100th-richest person in the world and the richest in Africa, and peaked on the list as the 23rd-richest person in the world in 2014.

READ ALSO:Dangote’s daughter and her husband on an exotic island for their honeymoon

Photos from Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration play

Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration

 

He surpassed Saudi-Ethiopian billionaire Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi in 2013 by over $2.6 billion to become the world’s richest person of African descent.

Dangote is married, with three children of which one, Fatima got married last month and made news with her lavish wedding which was attended by some of the world’s influential figures including multi-billionaire entrepreneur, Bill Gate.

Check Out more Photos

Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration play

Photos from Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration

 

play

Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration play

Photos from Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration

Photos from Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration play

Photos from Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Big Akwes: Kumawood actor 'fights' presenter Amandzeba over Safina Haroun Big Akwes Kumawood actor 'fights' presenter Amandzeba over Safina Haroun
'Oldman': Singer Mzbel mocks Dr Bawumia 'Oldman' Singer Mzbel mocks Dr Bawumia
Nadia Buari: Has Ghanaian actress secretly tied the knot? Nadia Buari Has Ghanaian actress secretly tied the knot?
GFD: Disability federation to drag Shatta Wale to court if... GFD Disability federation to drag Shatta Wale to court if...
Daasebre Gyamenah: Late singer's wife pleads for help Daasebre Gyamenah Late singer's wife pleads for help
Lil Win: "GTP didn't support Ebony when she was alive" - actor fires Lil Win "GTP didn't support Ebony when she was alive" - actor fires

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Zylofon acts get royal welcome in Kumasi for Akwasidae Festival Celebrity News Zylofon acts get royal welcome in Kumasi for Akwasidae Festival
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team
Royal Visit: Stonebwoy pays courtesy call on Asantehene Royal Visit Stonebwoy pays courtesy call on Asantehene



Top Articles

1 Lil Win "GTP didn't support Ebony when she was alive" - actor firesbullet
2 Rumour Has It Meet the lady Kuami Eugene lost his virginity tobullet
3 Van Vicker Actor breaks the Internet with gorgeous family portraitbullet
4 18+ photo Afrobeats singer Bigail goes topless to mark birthdaybullet
5 Royal Visit Stonebwoy pays courtesy call on Asantehenebullet
6 Baby Blanche Actress says she hates lesbianismbullet
7 Nadia Buari Has Ghanaian actress secretly tied the knot?bullet
8 Stonebwoy Is Dancehall artiste back to Zylofon Media?bullet
9 Daasebre Gyamenah Late singer's wife pleads for helpbullet
10 KiDi Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste makes shocking...bullet

Top Videos

1 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
2 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
3 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
4 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
5 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO)bullet
6 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
7 The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife The Late Daasebre Gyamena's...bullet
8 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
9 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
10 Video Stonebwoy performs at Sogakopebullet

Celebrities

Ypee's record label C.E.O gifts him 30k dollar Chevrolet Camaro
Photos Ypee's record label C.E.O gifts him 30k dollar Chevrolet Camaro
Nigerian rapper Olamide adedeji and his Late mother
Olamide Nigerian rapper lays mother to rest (Photos)
Maame Serwaa
Maame Serwaa "I speak fairly good English" - actress fires back at critics
Maame Serwaa Kumawood actress says she’s ‘cool’ with Bill Asamoah’s wife