Ghanaian singer Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, known by her stage name as Becca is set to release a new song in which the photos have gone viral.

The songstress who recently released a music video, ‘Sumy3’ is already on her next music video.

The 'Beshiwo' hitmaker has just completed the shooting of her yet-to-be-released single titled ‘Nana’.

Photos seen on social media show the promotion of the rich African culture we have in Ghana.

Reports indicate the video was shot at the Osu Castle, which used to be the seat of Government now turned into a tourist site.

In the photo were personalities stars like a politician Fritz Baffour, the legendary singer/actress, Paulina Oduro and rapper Sarkodie.

Check out the Photos from the set of the video: