Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photos of Kwesi Nyantakyi’s family are breaking the internet


Photos Kwesi Nyantakyi’s wife and children pop-up on the internet

The exclusive pictures show the happy family side of Nyantakyi.

  • Published:
Kwesi Nyantakyi’s wife and children pop-up on the internet play

Kwesi Nyantakyi’s wife and children pop-up on the internet
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Although the family life of FIFA Council Member and CAF first vice-president, Kwesi Nyantakyi is a world away, photos of himself and wife, Mrs Christine-Marie Nyantakyi have surfaced online.

play Kwesi Nyantakyi’s wife and children pop-up on the internet

 

The photos are in circulation due to the brouhaha surrounding the ongoing investigation of Anas’ Number 12 undercover documentary, which allegedly captured the GFA president as using the name of Ghana’s president for certain purposes.

play Kwesi Nyantakyi’s wife and children pop-up on the internet

 

The exclusive pictures show the happy family side of Nyantakyi.

play Kwesi Nyantakyi’s wife and children pop-up on the internet

 

We promise to get the wife and children to know how they’re faring considering the tension on their father and husband in the country.

play Kwesi Nyantakyi’s wife and children pop-up on the internet

 

See the photos below.

play Kwesi Nyantakyi’s wife and children pop-up on the internet
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Revelation: Gays and lesbians in control of movie industry -veteran actor reveals Revelation Gays and lesbians in control of movie industry -veteran actor reveals
Rumour Has It: Sarkodie set to marry Tracy Sarkcess in July according to reports Rumour Has It Sarkodie set to marry Tracy Sarkcess in July according to reports
Photos: DJ Abrantee has been discharged from the hospital Photos DJ Abrantee has been discharged from the hospital
Video: Afia Schwarzenneger threatens to expose celebrities who visit Dr Obengfo's hospital Video Afia Schwarzenneger threatens to expose celebrities who visit Dr Obengfo's hospital
Music: History-making Samini to perform at Upstream Music Festival Music History-making Samini to perform at Upstream Music Festival
Unity: Sherifa Gunu reunites with her former manager Unity Sherifa Gunu reunites with her former manager

Recommended Videos

Celebrites: Sarkodie to Marry Tracy Sarkcess in July Celebrites Sarkodie to Marry Tracy Sarkcess in July
Celebrity News: 2 Ghanaian acts to perform at Queen Elizabeth's birthday party Celebrity News 2 Ghanaian acts to perform at Queen Elizabeth's birthday party
Celebrity News: Let me release my video before your premiere – Pono begs Anas Celebrity News Let me release my video before your premiere – Pono begs Anas



Top Articles

1 Chilling Angel Obinim ‘flies’ with his wife to Barcelona for a romantic...bullet
2 Great! Wife of the Late Daasebre Gyamenah no longer homelessbullet
3 Video Afia Schwarzenneger threatens to expose celebrities who visit...bullet
4 Patapizzy! 6 photos of Patapaa that are basically awesome than...bullet
5 Number 12 Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12 exposebullet
6 Rumour Has It Sarkodie set to marry Tracy Sarkcess in July...bullet
7 Oops! Fella Makafui says she is a virginbullet
8 Video Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship...bullet
9 Video Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzybullet
10 Photos DJ Abrantee has been discharged from the hospitalbullet

Related Articles

Rumour Has It Sarkodie set to marry Tracy Sarkcess in July according to reports
Photos DJ Abrantee has been discharged from the hospital
Video Afia Schwarzenneger threatens to expose celebrities who visit Dr Obengfo's hospital
Music History-making Samini to perform at Upstream Music Festival
Unity Sherifa Gunu reunites with her former manager
Video Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé

Top Videos

1 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be...bullet
2 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
3 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
4 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
5 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
6 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
7 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking...bullet
8 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
9 Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to...bullet
10 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup...bullet

Celebrities

Stephanie-Benson
Video Stephanie Benson is seriously giving age 50 goals with this workout session
'Nana' Check out photos from Becca's new African themed music video
Win Adina says she is surprised she won Best Female Vocalist Award at the 2018 VGMA
Drake — 25
Drake Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of rapper's alleged baby mama