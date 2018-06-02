Photos of Kwesi Nyantakyi’s family are breaking the internet

news

Although the family life of FIFA Council Member and CAF first vice-president, Kwesi Nyantakyi is a world away, photos of himself and wife, Mrs Christine-Marie Nyantakyi have surfaced online.

The photos are in circulation due to the brouhaha surrounding the ongoing investigation of Anas’ Number 12 undercover documentary, which allegedly captured the GFA president as using the name of Ghana’s president for certain purposes.

The exclusive pictures show the happy family side of Nyantakyi.

We promise to get the wife and children to know how they’re faring considering the tension on their father and husband in the country.

See the photos below.