Ghanaian actress and Instagram model Moesha Boduong, known for her well-endowed physique, is in the news again after her before and after photos that garners credence of her alleged butt implants.

Moesha Bodoung recently made the headlines with her CNN news which landed her in lots of drama. She stated on CNN that the only way for a Ghanaian woman to survive is to date a man even if it’s a married man no problem.

A lot of Ghanaians backlashed her for the statement including veteran actress Maame Dokono. Maame Dokonor even mentioned in her outrage that the actress has an artificial butt.

Well, Those Called Celebs, an entertainment page on Instagram posted a throwback picture of the actress which shows a very great difference in butt size and netizens are all on it as usual.