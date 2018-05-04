Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Sarkodie honoured for carving enviable image


Ghana Job Bank Sarkodie honoured for carving enviable image, setting incredible standard

Sarkodie was honoured for "carving an enviable image and for setting incredible standard as an artiste for potential young musicians, for promoting cultural tourism with his type of music."

  • Published:
Sarkodie honoured by Ghana Job Bank play

Sarkodie honoured by Ghana Job Bank
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rap artiste Sarkodie has been honoured for his contribution to the showbiz industry and positively influencing the Ghanaian youth.

The BET Award winner was honoured at the launch of Ghana Job Bank Initiative in Accra Thursday, May 3.

play Sarkodie honoured by Ghana Job Bank

 

Sarkodie received a citation from the founders of the initiative for "carving an enviable image and for setting incredible standard as an artiste for potential young musicians, for promoting cultural tourism with his type of music."

He was presented a citation which states how influential Sarkodie has been in the music industry.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale begs Nana Addo to talk about 'Gringo'

The Ghana Job Bank Initiative was founded by Richard Ofori-Atta, an entrepreneur and co-founder, Godwin Attiga, an inventor and Cyber Security Analyst based in USA.

play Sarkodie honoured by Ghana Job Bank

 

It seeks to provide entrepreneurial skills and provide an opportunity for internship.

Sarkodie is one of the most successful musicians in Ghana at the moment. His SarkCess music record label has produced artistes like Akwaboah and Strongman.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Pregnancy Saga: Devil trapped me to impregnate actress; pray for me – Ernest Opoku Pregnancy Saga Devil trapped me to impregnate actress; pray for me – Ernest Opoku
Naija Music: Nigerian Singer says Flavour's body 'gives her orgasm' Naija Music Nigerian Singer says Flavour's body 'gives her orgasm'
Celebrity Couple: Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborah Celebrity Couple Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborah
Richard Brown: ‘Shut up!’ – Nana Aba’s alleged baby daddy slams critics Richard Brown ‘Shut up!’ – Nana Aba’s alleged baby daddy slams critics
Mama Zimbi: Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexuality Mama Zimbi Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexuality
Singer: There is no heaven or hell – Sister Deborah Singer There is no heaven or hell – Sister Deborah

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Mama Zimbi - Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexuality Celebrity News Mama Zimbi - Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexuality
Sister Derby: I believe when one dies, there is no heaven or hell Sister Derby I believe when one dies, there is no heaven or hell
Nana Appiah Mensah: Zylofon CEO wins best business executive of the year award Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon CEO wins best business executive of the year award



Top Articles

1 Social Media Alleges These before and after photos prove Moesha Boduong...bullet
2 Photos Meet Nana Aba Anamoah's alleged baby daddybullet
3 Mama Zimbi Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexualitybullet
4 Pant Removing Pastor Photo of pastor removing woman’s pant was a...bullet
5 Shatta Couple Shatta Wale finally speaks about ‘break-up’ with...bullet
6 Abena Moet Maame Dokono was right; Moesha’s butt is all...bullet
7 Richard Brown ‘Shut up!’ – Nana Aba’s alleged baby daddy...bullet
8 Nana Aba deletes son’s photos after alleged ‘baby daddy’...bullet
9 Broken heart Slay queen who tattooed Davido's name on...bullet
10 Celebrity Couple Medikal will marry me soon – Sister...bullet

Related Articles

Pregnancy Saga Devil trapped me to impregnate actress; pray for me – Ernest Opoku
Naija Music Nigerian Singer says Flavour's body 'gives her orgasm'
Celebrity Couple Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborah
Richard Brown ‘Shut up!’ – Nana Aba’s alleged baby daddy slams critics

Top Videos

1 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
3 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
4 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
5 Video Mr Eazi on Delay Showbullet
6 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
7 Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the yearbullet
8 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
9 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed -...bullet
10 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup...bullet

Celebrities

Bisa Kdei
Bisa Kdei Highlife singer shows off new girlfriend
Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi "I've never been romantically in love with Fella Makafui" - Singer
Becca
Singer Fans jab Becca over her “faceless” man
Ernest Opoku
Ernest Opoku Gospel artiste breaks silence on actress Nayas allegations made against him