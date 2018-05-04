news

Rap artiste Sarkodie has been honoured for his contribution to the showbiz industry and positively influencing the Ghanaian youth.

The BET Award winner was honoured at the launch of Ghana Job Bank Initiative in Accra Thursday, May 3.

Sarkodie received a citation from the founders of the initiative for "carving an enviable image and for setting incredible standard as an artiste for potential young musicians, for promoting cultural tourism with his type of music."

He was presented a citation which states how influential Sarkodie has been in the music industry.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale begs Nana Addo to talk about 'Gringo'

The Ghana Job Bank Initiative was founded by Richard Ofori-Atta, an entrepreneur and co-founder, Godwin Attiga, an inventor and Cyber Security Analyst based in USA.

It seeks to provide entrepreneurial skills and provide an opportunity for internship.

Sarkodie is one of the most successful musicians in Ghana at the moment. His SarkCess music record label has produced artistes like Akwaboah and Strongman.