The BET Award winner was honoured at the launch of Ghana Job Bank Initiative in Accra Thursday, May 3.
Sarkodie received a citation from the founders of the initiative for "carving an enviable image and for setting incredible standard as an artiste for potential young musicians, for promoting cultural tourism with his type of music."
He was presented a citation which states how influential Sarkodie has been in the music industry.
Today I was invited to the launch of the Ghana Job Bank initiative ... I was honored with a citation alongside These prominent Names Ive always looked up to ... the likes of Ibrahim Mahama , Kennedy Agyapong , Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ofori Sarpong amongst others ... was great seeing my lovely sis and Sark Nation PRO @thenanaaba ... thank God and thank the Fans #emo#8J+Pvg==##
It seeks to provide entrepreneurial skills and provide an opportunity for internship.
Sarkodie is one of the most successful musicians in Ghana at the moment. His SarkCess music record label has produced artistes like Akwaboah and Strongman.