Photos: Shatta Wale, Edem, others shake Aflao on Easter Sunday

On Saturday, at the Aflao Easter concert held in the Volta Region, Shatta Wale lived up to that billing. he returned to his mother's native Volta Region over the weekend for an Easter concert dubbed.

The dancehall star delivered perhaps the performance thrill patrons at the event.

Shatta Wale, accompanied by his Militant, Ayigbe Edem, Kumi Guitar, Obibini, Kula gh, Agbeshie and Am Dhat gal performed at the “Victoria Park”. He treated fans to such hits as “Megya Agbagba”

The “Koene” hit maker also performed on at Aflao massively moving the crowd with his hit songs. Edem surprise appearance served audience with his songs,’Hail Mary’, ‘Move’ featuring Kofi Kinata, freestyle to Kanye West’s ‘All day’ and “Gankivi”, his reigning Hip-hop single that even won him three awards the just ended Volta music awards in Ho.

Up and coming artistes have been on the music scene for some time and have been making good music over the years but they have not had the opportunity to get their songs onto the main Ghanaian music stage or meet showbiz influencers. Here are some of them who thrilled the crowd at the Aflao Easter concert

Dhat Gyal on the Zylofon Arts Fund to be seen through her secondary and tertiary education also performed at the Easter concert.

Kula has also been on the music scene for some time and has been making good music especially in ewe over the years but he has not had the opportunity to get his songs onto the main Ghanaian music stage also performed at the concert on sunday .

Versatile rising Volta music sensation, Agbeshie who released song with Kelvybwoy also performed at Zylofone Easter concert held at Aflao.

Keeny Ice steals show at Zylofone Easter concert. Ghanaian Hip-hop artiste, Keeny Ice amazed over 10,000 audience at the Victoria Park in Aflao with his energetic performance on sunday at the Zylofon Cash Activation Concert.

Watch video :