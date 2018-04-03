Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photos: Shatta Wale, Edem, others shake Aflao on Easter Sunday


Photos Shatta Wale, Edem, others shake Aflao on Easter Sunday

Shatta Wale, accompanied by Ayigbe Edem, Kumi Guitar, Obibini, Kula gh, Agbeshie and dhat gal performed at the “Victoria Park”.

On Saturday, at the Aflao Easter concert held in the Volta Region, Shatta Wale lived up to that billing. he returned to his mother's native Volta Region over the weekend for an Easter concert dubbed.

The dancehall star delivered perhaps the performance thrill patrons at the event.

Shatta Wale, accompanied by his Militant, Ayigbe Edem, Kumi Guitar, Obibini, Kula gh, Agbeshie and Am Dhat gal performed at the “Victoria Park”. He treated fans to such hits as “Megya Agbagba”

The “Koene” hit maker also performed on at Aflao massively moving the crowd with his hit songs. Edem surprise appearance served audience with his songs,’Hail Mary’, ‘Move’ featuring Kofi Kinata, freestyle to Kanye West’s ‘All day’ and “Gankivi”, his reigning Hip-hop single that even won him three awards the just ended Volta music awards in Ho.

Edem on stage play Ayigbe Edem on stage

 

READ MORE: Hollywood couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan  announce split

Up and coming artistes have been on the music scene for some time and have been making good music over the years but they have not had the opportunity to get their songs onto the main Ghanaian music stage or meet showbiz influencers. Here are some of them who thrilled the crowd at the Aflao Easter concert

Dhat Gyal on the Zylofon Arts Fund to be seen through her secondary and tertiary education also performed at the Easter concert.

Dhat Gyal play Dhat Gyal

READ MORE: Sarkodie escapes near-fatal accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

Kula has also been on the music scene for some time and has been making good music especially in ewe over the years but he has not had the opportunity to get his songs onto the main Ghanaian music stage also performed at the concert on sunday .

Kula GH play Kula GH

READ ALSO:Prince David Osei tricks Ghanaians with new born baby prank

Versatile rising Volta music sensation, Agbeshie who released song with Kelvybwoy also performed at Zylofone Easter concert held at Aflao.

Agbeshie play Agbeshie

 

Keeny Ice steals show at Zylofon Cash Activation Concert. Ghanaian Hip-hop artiste, Keeny Ice amazed over 10,000 audience at the Victoria Park in Aflao with his energetic performance on sunday at the Zylofon Cash Activation Concert.The rapper who came on stage just before his Godfather, Edem surprise appearance served audience with his songs,’Hail Mary’

Watch video :

April Fool Prince David Osei tricks Ghanaians with new born baby prank
Patapaa Musician to title his new song 'Kumchacha'
Caleb Ekuban Ghanaian youngster scores Leeds United's fastest goal of the season
Ebony’s mother pleads with media not to stop playing her songs