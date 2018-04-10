Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photos: Ypee's label CEO gifts him 30k dollar Chevrolet Camaro


Photos Ypee's record label C.E.O gifts him 30k dollar Chevrolet Camaro

The "Meye Guy" hitmaker got pampered with a with a brand new 30,000 dollar Chevrolet Camaro by his label C.E.O Assibey, popularly known as XTwo.

  Published:
Ypee's record label C.E.O gifts him 30k dollar Chevrolet Camaro play

Ypee's record label C.E.O gifts him 30k dollar Chevrolet Camaro
Osei Assibey, the Chief Executive Officer of XTwo Entertainment, the label in charge of Ypee, has gifted the young rapper a 30K dollar Chevrolet Camaro.

The “Meye Guy” hitmaker got pampered with a with a brand new 30,000 dollar Chevrolet Camaro by his label C.E.O Assibey, popularly known as XTwo.

After two successful singles this year under Xtwo Entertainment label ("Meye Guy" remix featuring Sarkodie and Medikal, and "You the One" featuring Kuami Eugene), Assibey felt the need to bless him with the luxurious 2014 Chevrolet Camaro Car.

play Ypee's record label C.E.O gifts him 30k dollar Chevrolet Camaro (Supplied)

READ MORE: Stonebwoy’s artiste wins 2018 VGMA "Unsung Artiste of the Year"

Immediately the car was handed over to him, he took to Twitter to break the news and to appreciate his boss.

“My C.E.O Xtwo just bought me this Chevy Camaro..God bless you, bro. Short of words, can’t thank you enough, I really appreciate," Ypee tweeted.

A quick look at the prices of Chevrolet Camaro Car on the official Chevrolet website shows that the price of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro Car ranges between 24K to 35K dollars.

Ypee already owns three cars bought by himself just last year.

Watch Ypee's latest video below.

