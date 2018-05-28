Please I’m not Adjorlolo’s ex – Victoria Lebene

news

Actress, Victoria Lebene Mekpah, is asking individuals and bloggers to stop referring to her as the ex-girlfriend of actor Kofi Adjorlolo.

According to her in a Whatsapp chat with Daily Heritage, she and ‘Mummy’s Daughter’ actor were not in any relationship.

“No, we were friends,” she said.

Asked if she is the ex-girlfriend of Mr Adjorlolo, she said, “Please I’m not and I won’t like to be referred to as such.”

Explaining further,Ms Mekpah said she is busy promoting her project.

“It’s a new era and I’m doing a lot of projects that would help the development of our country so I need a good name to help me penetrate successfully,” she said.

Ms Lebene last week was unveiled as the brand Ambassador for Pineapple Cosmetics products for Africa.

She expressed her enthusiasm and promised to help promote the brand.