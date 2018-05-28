Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Please I’m not Adjorlolo’s ex – Victoria Lebene


Actress Please I’m not Adjorlolo’s ex – Victoria Lebene

Ghanaian Actress Victoria Lebene has warn Bloggers and individuals to desists from calling her Kofi Adjorlolo Ex.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Actress, Victoria Lebene Mekpah, is asking individuals and bloggers to stop referring to her as the ex-girlfriend of actor Kofi Adjorlolo.

According to her in a Whatsapp chat with Daily Heritage, she and ‘Mummy’s Daughter’ actor were not in any relationship.

“No, we were friends,” she said.

Asked if she is the ex-girlfriend of Mr Adjorlolo, she said, “Please I’m not and I won’t like to be referred to as such.”

Victoria Lebene play Victoria Lebene

READ MORE: Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzy

Explaining further,Ms Mekpah said she is busy promoting her project.

“It’s a new era and I’m doing a lot of projects that would help the development of our country so I need a good name to help me penetrate successfully,” she said.

Ms Lebene last week was unveiled as the brand Ambassador for Pineapple Cosmetics products for Africa.

She expressed her enthusiasm and promised to help promote the brand.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kids Time: Rapper Samuel Owusu wins Talented Kidz Season 9 Kids Time Rapper Samuel Owusu wins Talented Kidz Season 9
We Can't Have Enough: Ghanaians can’t handle Shatta Michy as a news anchor We Can't Have Enough Ghanaians can’t handle Shatta Michy as a news anchor
Angelaaa! Davido can't control himself as he jams to Kuami Eugene's 'Angela' Angelaaa! Davido can't control himself as he jams to Kuami Eugene's 'Angela'
Video: Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzy Video Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzy
Video: Stonebwoy cooks Ghana jollof for a friend in the US Video Stonebwoy cooks Ghana jollof for a friend in the US
Photos: Fans react as Tiwa Savage flashes butt in ripped bum shorts at Wizkid’s concert Photos Fans react as Tiwa Savage flashes butt in ripped bum shorts at Wizkid’s concert

Recommended Videos

Counselor Lutterodt: Only fools think of marriage after landing their first job Counselor Lutterodt Only fools think of marriage after landing their first job
Celebrity News: Rapper Medikal hints going back to school for a degree Celebrity News Rapper Medikal hints going back to school for a degree
Celebrity News: Calling Akufo-Addo 'King Promise' is a plus to me – King Promise Celebrity News Calling Akufo-Addo 'King Promise' is a plus to me – King Promise



Top Articles

1 Photos John Dumelo and his dad stole our heart with these photosbullet
2 Photos & Videos 18 times John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all over the place’bullet
3 We Can't Have Enough Ghanaians can’t handle Shatta Michy as a news...bullet
4 Photos Fans react as Tiwa Savage flashes butt in ripped bum shorts...bullet
5 Moesha Boduong Actress drops racy photo, says "I don't crave...bullet
6 Best dressed KKD names his top 5 most fashionable female...bullet
7 Guess Which University Rapper Medikal hints going back to...bullet
8 Angelaaa! Davido can't control himself as he jams to Kuami...bullet
9 Video Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzybullet
10 18+ Photos Christabel Ekeh releases more nude photos,...bullet

Related Articles

Oop! MUSIGA reacts to Hammer’s resignation
Singer I'll join Zylofon Media if deal is right - Akwaboah
Photos John Dumelo and his dad stole our heart with these photos
Best dressed KKD names his top 5 most fashionable female celebrities
Guess Which University Rapper Medikal hints going back to school for a Degree
Photos Fans react as Tiwa Savage flashes butt in ripped bum shorts at Wizkid’s concert
Video Stonebwoy cooks Ghana jollof for a friend in the US
Video Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzy
Angelaaa! Davido can't control himself as he jams to Kuami Eugene's 'Angela'

Top Videos

1 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
2 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
3 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
4 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
5 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
6 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
7 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking...bullet
8 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands...bullet
9 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot...bullet
10 EBONYbullet

Celebrities

Akwaboah
Singer I'll join Zylofon Media if deal is right - Akwaboah
King Promise
Oop! Calling Akufo-Addo 'King Promise' is a plus to me – King Promise
Bessa Simon
Oop! MUSIGA reacts to Hammer’s resignation
Afia Schwarzenger and Delay
Video Afia Schwarzenegger says Delay forced her to dump white boyfriend