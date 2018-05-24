Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Police deny detaining 18-month-old baby


Police deny detaining 18-month-old baby

The Police said it does not know where such reports are emanating from, and have asked the public to totally disregard such a false story.

The Ghana Police Service has quashed reports suggesting an 18-month-old baby is in their grip over a crime committed.

Earlier this week, several reports in the local media reported on the alleged arrest and detainment of an 18-month-old baby at Adidome in the Volta region.

The baby was reported to have attempted to poison her uncle’s son, who is five years old.

The story caused great shock among Ghanaians, with many taking to social media to wonder how a girl of that age could conceive such a plan, let alone execute it.

However, responding to the issue, the Ghana Police Service has denied reports that the law enforcement agency has detained an 18-month-old baby.

In a press statement, the Police said their information shows that on 26 March 2018, one Kuma Lawrencia of Adidome came to the station with her 14-year-old daughter and reported an assault case against Judith Yevuyibor, mother of an 18-month-old girl, for having assaulted the 14-year-old girl.

According to the Police, it was the mother of the 18-month-old baby that was reported and not the child, as speculated and widely reported.

“It should be noted that Judith Yevuyibor the mother of [the] 18 months [girl] went together with her daughter but none of them were detained,” the statement said.

