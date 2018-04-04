Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Priscilla Gameli fetes children, kayayei at Madina market


MRAOK Project Priscilla Gameli fetes children, kayayei at Madina market

MRAOK is a charity engagement program that seeks to bring underprivileged people from all walks of life together to be at the receiving end of various acts of kindness.

1 runner-up of Miss Ghana 2017 Priscilla Nana Akua Gameli feted porters (kayayei) and needy children at the Madina market as part of a project dubbed “My Random Acts of Kindness” (MRAOK).

The project is geared towards expressing love, lending a helping hand, an ear to listen and an assurance of been part of a community where everyone matters.

As 1-runner-up of the 2017 edition of the Miss Ghana pageantry, Priscilla Gameli visited the Madina market in Accra to spend some quality time with the kayayei and other less privileged persons.

The programme took place on Easter Monday, with Priscilla donating food, drinks, aprons, wrist bands, T-shirts and many other products to needy children and the less privileged.

The “My Random Acts of Kindness” is the first project being embarked on by Priscilla Gameli since she emerged as 1 runner-up at Miss Ghana 2017.

The project brought together a village of volunteers to help feed and entertain people at the Madina market with the aim of putting smiles on their faces. 

Many of the beneficiaries expressed profound gratitude to Priscilla and her team for taking up such a project.

