Proud Father :  Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife after 6 months of marriage


Recent reports indicate that Stonebwoy’s wife has delivered a child.

Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy is known for his highly tight lipped nature when it comes to sharing information about his life.

When the news broke that Stonebwoy was getting married many were stunned by the news since there was no pubic indication that the dancehall sensation was dating Louisa until the unexpected announcement.

The two got hitched in June 2017 and was later reported that Dr. Louisa was pregnant. Contrary to reports Stonebwoy heavily denied the rumours.

When news broke of the wedding between Stonebwoy and Louisa many claimed that the musician was pressured by Louisa’s family after they found out that their daughter was pregnant and they did not want their educated daughter to have a baby out of wedlock.

Stonebwoy hinted at the joyous news on his Snapchat saying “I will Be Xtra Happy Today #NEWdaddy.”

