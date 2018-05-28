Rapper Samuel Owusu wins Talented Kidz Season 9

news

After fifteen weeks of captivating performances, rapper, Samuel Owusu has been crowned the winner of the TV3’s children’s programme, Talented Kidz Season 9.

The rapper won on the grand finale of the competition held at the National Theatre on Sunday, May 27 with other competitors being rapper Hakeem Issa, Luther King Monarch band and Peniel Dodoo, a guitarist.

The competition was tighter than it had ever been. Colleague rapper, Hakeem commander, gave him a close competition and a good run for his talent.

The rapper, who performed with Adina rapping Sarkodie's part in the final show gave credence to the fact that he was the winner of the most talented kids in 2018.

He was presented with GHC 10,000 cash prize, and a GHS15, 000 invested in an educational fund for him.