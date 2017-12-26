news

Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah (Shatta Wale) was the Event MC at colleague Sarkodie’s 2017 Rapperholic Concert and people can’t just stop talking about how impressive his performance was.

Assisted by broadcaster Jay Foley, Shatta Wale was on point entertaining the audience with jokes and music performances.

Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Concert is the fifth year running. The recent one came off at the Accra International Conference Centre Monday, December 25, and witnessed groundbreaking performances from Sarkodie himself, as well as other musicians including Article Wan, King Promise, A.I, Captain Planet, Efya, Becca, Korede Bello, Samini, Obrafour, Joey B, Magnom, B4bonah, Akwaboah Jnr., Teephlow, and Strongman.