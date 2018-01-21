Rawlings reveals how he wooed Konadu

Mr Rawlings, married to Konadu since 1977, said it took him 5 five years to get the attention of the former first lady.
"One Saturday, you know, with a gang of friends when we went to their house and I sent for her," Mr Rawlings recalled in a preview of the video shared on Instagram by Yvonne Okoro.
He continued: "I didn't think she would come and she did. And I saw she had mellowed, she used to be a little hostile towards me... I could show interest in her line up of friends just so I could walk along beside them."
"I have suffered," he exclaimed.
Mr Rawlings governed Ghana as a military leader after he captured power in a coup and later agreed to a democratic system of government in 1992.
He left office in 2001 and was succeeded by former President John Kufuor.
Mr Rawlings and Konadu have five children named Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Kimathi Rawlings, Amina Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Ezenator Rawlings.