Rawlings reveals how he wooed Konadu

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has revealed how he wooed his wife Nana Konadu Agyeman in an upcoming episode of actress Yvonne Okoro’s Dining with Cooks and Braggarts programme.

Mr Rawlings, married to Konadu since 1977, said it took him 5 five years to get the attention of the former first lady.

"One Saturday, you know, with a gang of friends when we went to their house and I sent for her," Mr Rawlings recalled in a preview of the video shared on Instagram by Yvonne Okoro.

He continued: "I didn't think she would come and she did. And I saw she had mellowed, she used to be a little hostile towards me... I could show interest in her line up of friends just so I could walk along beside them."

"I have suffered," he exclaimed.

Mr Rawlings governed Ghana as a military leader after he captured power in a coup and later agreed to a democratic system of government in 1992.

He left office in 2001 and was succeeded by former President John Kufuor.

Mr Rawlings and Konadu have five children named Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Kimathi Rawlings, Amina Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Ezenator Rawlings.