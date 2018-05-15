Armed robbers spent the night at Rihanna’s house after robbing her

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

The home of the Barbadian super star, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, popularly known as Rihanna, was reportedly robbed by a man who allegedly stayed the night.

According to TMZ, the suspect who is 26 years old, was identified as Eduardo Leon, of Orange County, on Thursday morning, he was arrested by police after the alarm company notified authorities that Rihanna’s security system might be tampered with.

READ ALSO:Meet your best-dressed celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala

When officers reportedly arrived at the house, they found a man who appeared to have stayed at the property overnight. At the time of the robbery, the singer was not in the house when the Burglar decided to invade her property.

Although the man yielded the police instruction to step out of the house, it was learnt that he was surprised on the reason behind his arrest.

It’s not currently clear whether anything in Rihanna’s house was damaged or stolen. However the robber will reportedly be charged with felony stalking and is being held on $150,000 bail.

