RuffTown records to launch Ebony’s ‘bonified’ album despite her demise


RuffTown records to launch Ebony's 'bonified' album despite her demise

The dancehall diva was working on her debut album titled ‘bonified’ before tragically passing on through a car accident.

Bullet, the manager of the late Ebony Reigns, has revealed that the management of RuffTown records will go ahead to launch her album despite her demise.

Ebony rose to become one of the biggest artistes in the country, having released back-to-back hits since appearing on the scene in 2015.

Speaking at her one-week memorial service held at the St. Martin De Porres school on Sunday, manager of the late singer said her new album will be released in her absence.

“I have seen the kind of love that people are showing me, but I wish all these plaudits came after we have won the Artiste of the Year award, and not at Ebony’s funeral,”  Bullet said in a touching tribute.

“But life and death go together. I thank everybody that has come here to show love to Ebony Reigns. I won’t speak too much because we are mourning.



 

“Ebony is no more here with us, but as her manager and record label boss from RuffTown records/Midas Touch, I can assure everyone that Ebony Reigns will live forever. She’s going to live forever despite being dead.

“She recorded a lot of songs before passing on, and we will make sure that her dreams still come true. So very soon we will drop her album titled ‘Bonified’.”

Ebony, born as Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died last on February 8, after being involved in a fatal car crash on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway.

Thousands of people, including celebrities, pastors and colleague musicians graced her one-week memorial service held at Dansoman in Accra.

