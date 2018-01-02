Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Sad News :  Ajara Mapouka of 'Junka Town' fame dead


Ajara Mapouka of 'Junka Town' fame dead

Ajara Mapouka rose to prominence after starring the the hilarious series 'Junka Town'.

Budding Ghanaian actress Mansah Mensah, known in showbiz as Ajara Mapouka, has reportedly passed on.

The actress passed on on the eve on New Year’s Day, with the cause of her death currently unknown.

Ajara Mapouka rose to prominence after her role in the popular Television series Junka Town.

The news of her demise was confirmed on the Facebook page of the TV Series on Monday following hours of uncertainty surrounding the sad news.

The post read: “Breaking news. Mansa Mensah, aka Ajara Mapouka, the lady at the centre of controversy in the hilarious series Junka Toen is dead.

“RIP Ajara Mapoka. You will be deeply missed.”

