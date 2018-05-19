Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Samini says he is the originator of Dancehall music


Self-aggrandizement Samini says he is the originator of Dancehall music

He told the "After Hours" show hosted by Mikki Osei Berko on TV3 that he is the king of Dancehall because he is the originator of the "African Dancehall" genre.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Samini is claiming credit for the growth of Dancehall music in Ghana and in Africa, saying it is a genre he created.

READ MORE: Samini tells Ghanaians to stop mocking Patapaa

He told the "After Hours" show hosted by Mikki Osei Berko on TV3 that he is the king of Dancehall because he is the originator of the "African Dancehall" genre.

He said: "African Dancehall is the genre I created so I’m still the King for that. Foreign market for African Dancehall is huge.

"Africa is doing Dancehall from the authentic point of view so then it becomes a specialised genre from Africa. Ghanaians or West Africans do Dancehall music almost close to how Jamaicans do it.”

Shatta Wale has also claimed to be King of Dancehall music in Ghana.

READ MORE: Samini spends quality time with daughters in Jamaica

"Dancehall King" has mostly been used to describe him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Music: Zylofon music admits "complicated" relationship with stonebwoy Music Zylofon music admits "complicated" relationship with stonebwoy
False News: Bisa Kdei debunks US arrest rumours False News Bisa Kdei debunks US arrest rumours
Singer: Fuse ODG says BET awards not real Singer Fuse ODG says BET awards not real
Mrs Dumelo: John Dumelo’s wife speaks for the first time about her husband Mrs Dumelo John Dumelo’s wife speaks for the first time about her husband
Coat Vien: Samini tells Ghanaians to stop mocking Patapaa Coat Vien Samini tells Ghanaians to stop mocking Patapaa
Pregnancy Saga: Doctor's report proves Nayas is not pregnant Pregnancy Saga Doctor's report proves Nayas is not pregnant

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Zylofon couldn’t pay artiste’s GH₵ 32,000 foundation launch Celebrity News Zylofon couldn’t pay artiste’s GH₵ 32,000 foundation launch
Maame Serwaa: Actress under fire for looks and fashion sense in latest photo Maame Serwaa Actress under fire for looks and fashion sense in latest photo
Fella Makafui: Actress becomes latest celeb to crush on Patapaa Fella Makafui Actress becomes latest celeb to crush on Patapaa



Top Articles

1 Mrs Dumelo John Dumelo’s wife speaks for the first time about her husbandbullet
2 Crush Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaabullet
3 Photos Sarkodie’s daughter will be a barrister and here is proofbullet
4 Unbelievable Armed robber spent the night at Rihanna’s house after...bullet
5 Celebrity Couple Shatta Michy's mum speaks on break up rumoursbullet
6 Mr Eazi "I've never been romantically in love with Fella...bullet
7 Video Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with...bullet
8 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host mocks John Dumelo's ex-girlfriendsbullet
9 Patapaa Who is Fancy Gadam? - Singer quizzesbullet
10 Pregnancy Saga Doctor's report proves Nayas is not...bullet

Related Articles

Coat Vien Samini tells Ghanaians to stop mocking Patapaa
Celebs in Ghana VGMA ’18 Live Updates: awards that have been received so far
Video Kidi advices Zylofon boss and here’s what he said
Agric Business Samini flaunts his farms in documentary
Highlife Artiste Guru gives life advice on self-acclaimed titles
Photos Samini spends quality time with daughters in Jamaica
Kurl Songx Highlife artiste disappointed in VGMA organisers
VGMA2018 Shatta Wale speaks for the first time after VGMA
Video Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodt
Backlash Eazzy blasts Moesha; says she has disrespected independent women

Top Videos

1 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
2 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
3 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
4 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
5 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about...bullet
6 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to...bullet
7 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
8 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
9 WATCH Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing...bullet
10 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot...bullet

Celebrities

Asumadu says powerful prayer for Nana Appiah Mensah
Asumadu Rapper prays for Zylofon Media boss Nana Appiah Mensah
Mayorkun
Singer Mayorkun attacks man who slammed his female fans for calling him ‘cute’
Bailout Wisa spent Halifax's GHc10k after he rejected it
Joyce Blessing and her team at the Akropong School for the blind
They Swerve! Zylofon Media swerves Joyce Blessing on her birthday