Samini says he is the originator of Dancehall music

Samini is claiming credit for the growth of Dancehall music in Ghana and in Africa, saying it is a genre he created.

He told the "After Hours" show hosted by Mikki Osei Berko on TV3 that he is the king of Dancehall because he is the originator of the "African Dancehall" genre.

He said: "African Dancehall is the genre I created so I’m still the King for that. Foreign market for African Dancehall is huge.

"Africa is doing Dancehall from the authentic point of view so then it becomes a specialised genre from Africa. Ghanaians or West Africans do Dancehall music almost close to how Jamaicans do it.”

Shatta Wale has also claimed to be King of Dancehall music in Ghana.

"Dancehall King" has mostly been used to describe him.