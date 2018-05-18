Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Samini tells Ghanaians must stop mocking Patapaa


Coat Vien Samini tells Ghanaians must stop mocking Patapaa

Dancehall and reggae artiste, Samini has advice  Ghanaians to stop mocking Patapaa.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Renowned dancehall and reggae artiste, Andrew Samini has advice  Ghanaians to stop mocking the ‘One Corner’ artiste so he can give out the best of his talent.

The  'My Own' hitmaker, has disclosed that Sewdru-based young artist has become his favourite artiste.

Speaking to Abeiku Santana on UTV, Samini stated that he decided to have a photo shoot with Patapaa at the recently held VGMAs because he is a big fan of Patapaa.

Samini play Samini

READ MORE:  Yaa Pono says “Obia Wone Master” wasn’t directed at Shatta

When asked, why he likes Patapaa, he answered; “I love surprise stories like that, and it proves that there’s a living God who blesses his children when they are not even aware because nobody expected Patapaa to blow and now he’s going places”.

The ‘High-Grade Family’ boss added that Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ song was everywhere and even received massive airplay at a club in Brooklyn,USA where Black Americans were jamming to ‘One Corner’.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pregnancy Saga: Doctor's report proves Nayas is not pregnant Pregnancy Saga Doctor's report proves Nayas is not pregnant
Asumadu: Rapper prays for Zylofon Media boss Nana Appiah Mensah Asumadu Rapper prays for Zylofon Media boss Nana Appiah Mensah
Singer: Mayorkun attacks man who slammed his female fans for calling him ‘cute’ Singer Mayorkun attacks man who slammed his female fans for calling him ‘cute’
Bailout: Wisa spent Halifax's GHc10k after he rejected it Bailout Wisa spent Halifax's GHc10k after he rejected it
They Swerve! Zylofon Media swerves Joyce Blessing on her birthday They Swerve! Zylofon Media swerves Joyce Blessing on her birthday
Video: Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale Video Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale

Recommended Videos

Celebrities: Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale Celebrities Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale
Celebrities: I am not 44-years old - McBrown hits back at critics Celebrities I am not 44-years old - McBrown hits back at critics
Celebrity News: Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing Celebrity News Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing



Top Articles

1 Celebrity Couple Shatta Michy's mum speaks on break up rumoursbullet
2 Crush Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaabullet
3 Unbelievable Armed robber spent the night at Rihanna’s house after...bullet
4 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host mocks John Dumelo's ex-girlfriendsbullet
5 Photo & Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her new 3.6 billion cedis...bullet
6 Celebrity Marriage John Dumelo would cheat on his wife after...bullet
7 Photos Sarkodie’s daughter will be a barrister and here is proofbullet
8 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat...bullet
9 Saga Counselor Lutterodt tells Ernest Opoku not to...bullet
10 John Dumelo's Wedding More photos and unknown facts...bullet

Related Articles

Nana Adwoa Awindoor Ghanaians praise foreign artistes but hate local artistes - Efya's mother
Video Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host mocks John Dumelo's ex-girlfriends
Photos Sarkodie’s daughter will be a barrister and here is proof
They Swerve! Zylofon Media swerves Joyce Blessing on her birthday
Bailout Wisa spent Halifax's GHc10k after he rejected it
Asumadu Rapper prays for Zylofon Media boss Nana Appiah Mensah
Singer Mayorkun attacks man who slammed his female fans for calling him ‘cute’
Pregnancy Saga Doctor's report proves Nayas is not pregnant

Top Videos

1 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
2 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
3 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
4 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to...bullet
7 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking...bullet
8 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
9 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
10 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed -...bullet

Celebrities

Efya with mother, Nana Adwoa Awindoor
Nana Adwoa Awindoor Ghanaians praise foreign artistes but hate local artistes - Efya's mother
Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia
Second Lady Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira Bawumia
Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6 billion cedis Range Rover Evoque on display
Actress Nana Ama McBrown sets records straight; says she is 40 not 44
Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing
Report Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing