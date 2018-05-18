Samini tells Ghanaians must stop mocking Patapaa

Dancehall and reggae artiste, Samini has advice Ghanaians to stop mocking Patapaa.
The 'My Own' hitmaker, has disclosed that Sewdru-based young artist has become his favourite artiste.
Speaking to Abeiku Santana on UTV, Samini stated that he decided to have a photo shoot with Patapaa at the recently held VGMAs because he is a big fan of Patapaa.
When asked, why he likes Patapaa, he answered; “I love surprise stories like that, and it proves that there’s a living God who blesses his children when they are not even aware because nobody expected Patapaa to blow and now he’s going places”.
The ‘High-Grade Family’ boss added that Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ song was everywhere and even received massive airplay at a club in Brooklyn,USA where Black Americans were jamming to ‘One Corner’.