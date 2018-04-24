Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance to Funny Face’s ‘Cow and Chicken’

Mrs. Bawumia and the Deputy Minister of Education in-charge-of Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Barbara Asher Ayisi danced to Funny Face's songs at a book reading event in Accra.

The wife of Ghana’s Vice President Samira Bawumia has been seen in a video happily dancing to Funny Face’s ‘Cow and Chicken’ music with some children.

Mrs. Bawumia was not on the dance floor alone. The Deputy Minister of Education in-charge-of Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Barbara Asher Ayisi also joined in.

This happened at a book reading event in Accra.

The event was organised by The Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), as part of activities to mark the ‘World Book Day’ which was on the theme ‘Reading: It’s my Right’.

The book reading initiative forms part of the goals of SEHP to improve literacy and cultivate a reading culture among pupils in Ghana.

Mrs. Bawumia spent the day reading books with some pupils from selected schools in Accra.

Self-acclaimed ‘Children President’, Funny Face was among the guests invited to grace the occasion.

Funny Face shared a video of the happy moment on his Facebook timeline

He wrote: "When Her Excellency the Second Lady of mother Ghana is in the background dancing to your song ‘cow and chicken’ and the Deputy Minister for Education Honourable Barbara is dancing ‘cow and chicken’ with you …and Uncle Ebo White is in the background giving moral support...my brother, my sister...there is no greater joy than this!! Keep your head up...you are about to make LEGENDS dance with your talent and gift...Never give up...suicide is not an option…can make it !! #ChildrenPresident #MrHappiness."

