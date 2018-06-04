Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Sarkodie backs Anas’ method of investigation


Sarkodie believes Anas has done so such to expose corruption in the country and must therefore be encouraged to do more.

  Published:
Sarkodie play

Sarkodie
Rapper Sarkodie has thrown his weight behind Anas Aremeyaw Anas, describing the investigative journalist’s methods as “very good”.

The Hiplife artiste believes the undercover journalist has done so such to expose corruption in the country and must therefore be encouraged to do more.

Anas has been in the news in recent weeks, having seen his methods of investigation questioned by certain quarters.

Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas play

Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas

 

The Tiger Eye PI member has been accused by MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong of using entrapment to get to his victims.

The outspoken lawmaker has also called for Anas’ latest exposé titled “Number 12” to be stopped from being publicly aired.

According to Mr. Agyapong, the undercover journalist’s methodology and modus operandi are unacceptable because they constitute an invasion of privacy.

However, speaking on the subject, rapper Sarkodie believes Anas is doing a great job and he needs to be commended.

In a Facebook live video, the “brighter day” hit maker said he “supports” Anas’ methods of operation.

“Anas is exposing corruption which we all support. I think it’s very good. You know, he puts people on their toes,” Sarkodie said in response to a question posed by one of his fans.

“It makes you not want to cut corners because you don’t know who is watching. So I support it … For bow I think is on the right path.”

Asked further on the ongoing bad blood with Anas and Kennedy Agyapong, the rapper said he would rather not comment on that.

The Sark Nation leader said he respects both men and would not want to interfere with their issues.

Anas is set to premier his latest exposé on June 6 at the Accra International Conference Centre.  

