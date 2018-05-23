Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Sarkodie says he wants to be like Daddy Lumba


Inspiration Sarkodie says he wants to be like Daddy Lumba

Rapper Sarkodie says he wants to be like legendary musicians Daddy Lumba and Amakye Dede.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has commended the Highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly known as Daddy Lumba for his consistency in the music industry.

The 'Glory' hitmaker known for his respect to the old 'gurus' in the industry, said this during the 5th edition of All Africa Music Awards launch in Accra.

According to him, the likes of Daddy Lumba and Amakye Dede have failed to produce hits in recent times but are able to charge so hugely for events because they released quality songs years back.

Sarkodie play Sarkodie

READ MORE: Here is why Nana Aba Anamoah blasted a fan on social media

He said, "I want to end up like Daddy Lumba who won't sing the whole year but can wake up any month and organize shows and will still take any amount maybe I (Sarkodie) cannot charge. He still rocks big shows without any hit song."

Rapper Sarkodie has collaborated with King Promise and Mugeez in a new song tittle 'CCTV'.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Hilarious: Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’ Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’
Oops! Here is why Nana Aba Anamoah blasted a fan on social media Oops! Here is why Nana Aba Anamoah blasted a fan on social media
Mansion Deal: If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be inspired by Shatta Wale Mansion Deal If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be inspired by Shatta Wale
Pregnancy Saga: Ex lover of Nayas reveals the true character of the actress Pregnancy Saga Ex lover of Nayas reveals the true character of the actress
Photos: Floyd Mayweather gifts his daughter a $5 million ring for her 18th birthday Photos Floyd Mayweather gifts his daughter a $5 million ring for her 18th birthday
In Your Face: Lovely photos of Abrokwa and new lady that could make Afia Schwarzenegger jealous In Your Face Lovely photos of Abrokwa and new lady that could make Afia Schwarzenegger jealous

Recommended Videos

Hilarious: Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’ Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’
New Mansion: If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be inspired by Shatta Wale New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be inspired by Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy: Samini and I will not pay attention to Shatta Wale Stonebwoy Samini and I will not pay attention to Shatta Wale



Top Articles

1 In Your Face Lovely photos of Abrokwa and new lady that could make Afia...bullet
2 Photo Kuami Eugene flaunts his 99-year-old ‘fresh’ grandmotherbullet
3 New property Beyoncé buys church in New Orleans for $850,000bullet
4 Photos Floyd Mayweather gifts his daughter a $5 million ring for...bullet
5 Photos Meet the woman dating Afia Schwarzenegger ex-husbandbullet
6 Singer Stonebwoy reveals how he 'wooed' his wife Louisabullet
7 Videos Tonto Dikeh ministers to thousands at church in South...bullet
8 American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a...bullet
9 Revealed Here's why Stonebwoy and Samini don't discuss...bullet
10 Moesha Boduong Actress drops racy photo, says "I don't...bullet

Related Articles

Akosua Agyapong Veteran singer talks nudity and fame
Photos Floyd Mayweather gifts his daughter a $5 million ring for her 18th birthday
In Your Face Lovely photos of Abrokwa and new lady that could make Afia Schwarzenegger jealous
Mansion Deal If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be inspired by Shatta Wale
Pregnancy Saga Ex lover of Nayas reveals the true character of the actress
Oops! Here is why Nana Aba Anamoah blasted a fan on social media

Top Videos

1 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
2 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
3 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
4 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
5 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
6 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his...bullet
7 EBONYbullet
8 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
9 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her...bullet
10 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop...bullet

Celebrities

Akosua Adjepong
Akosua Agyapong Veteran singer talks nudity and fame
Lawrence Abrokwah
New Love Has Afia Schwarzenegger's ex-husband found love again?
Da Hammer
Surprising Here's why Hammer resigned as MUSIGA's director of hiplife
AFRIMA 2018 Nana Addo meets African music stars at AFRIMA 2018 Calendar Unveiling in Accra