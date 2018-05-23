Sarkodie says he wants to be like Daddy Lumba

news

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has commended the Highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly known as Daddy Lumba for his consistency in the music industry.

The 'Glory' hitmaker known for his respect to the old 'gurus' in the industry, said this during the 5th edition of All Africa Music Awards launch in Accra.

According to him, the likes of Daddy Lumba and Amakye Dede have failed to produce hits in recent times but are able to charge so hugely for events because they released quality songs years back.

He said, "I want to end up like Daddy Lumba who won't sing the whole year but can wake up any month and organize shows and will still take any amount maybe I (Sarkodie) cannot charge. He still rocks big shows without any hit song."

