See full list of winners at 2018 SAG Awards

The 2018 SAG Awards host, Kristen Bell subtly criticised the US First Lady for her failure in combating cyberbullying, which was her promise before occupying the White House.

  • Published:
Host of the 2018 SAG Awards, Kristen Bell during her opening speech

Hollywood actors on Sunday night, January 21, 2018, came out in their most glamorous looks to celebrate and to receive reward for their outstanding performances in the past year at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The event, which was held in Los Angeles, California, United States, was hosted, for the first time, by actress Kristen Bell.

She kick-started the ceremony by taking a jab at US First Lady, Melania Trump.

"There has never been a host for this awards show before. First time. First person. First lady. I honestly never thought I would grow up to be the first lady, but you know what, I kind of like it. I think my first initiative as first lady will be cyberbullying because I have yet to see any progress on that problem quite yet," CNN quoted Bell as saying.

Although Bell did not mention Mrs. Trump's name, she was obviously making reference to the First Lady, who had said that combating cyberbullying would be her key focus during her time in the White House.

The big winner of the night was "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" with trophies for best ensemble cast and best actress for Frances McDormand for her portrayal as a grieving mother.

Gary Oldman continued his run, winning Lead Actor for his role in "Darkest Hour" in which he portrayed Winston Churchill.

See the full list of winners below:

 

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" - WINNER

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri" - WINNER

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson,"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" - WINNER

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Mudbound"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Baby Driver"

"Dunkirk"

"Logan"

"Wonder Woman" - WINNER

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock"

Jeff Daniels, "Godless"

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies" - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" - WINNER

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette & Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette & Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" - WINNER

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Claire Foy, "The Crown" - WINNER

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"

William H. Macy, "Shameless" - WINNER

Marc Maron, "GLOW"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black"

Alison Brie, "GLOW"

Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" - WINNER

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us" - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"Black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"GLOW"

"Orange is the New Black"

"Veep" - WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

"Game of Thrones" - WINNER

"GLOW"

"Homeland"

"Stranger Things"

"The Walking Dead"

