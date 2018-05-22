Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Floyd Mayweather gifts his daughter a $5 million ring for her birthday


Photos Floyd Mayweather gifts his daughter a $5 million ring for her 18th birthday

The wealthy retired boxer splashed the cash on a 30-carat diamond ring on his 18-year old daughter.

Retired American boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather has once again gone the extra mile for his daughter who celebrated her 18th birthday recently.

The flamboyant superstar, 41, gifted his daughter Iyanna Mayweather a massive 30-carat diamond ring worth $5 million for her 18th birthday.

Uploading a picture of the ring on her Instagram story, Iyanna captioned the image: "First Birthday gift I'm so in love. Thank you so much, dad."

After following up with a photo, she wrote again: "I just can't stop staring at it."

Musicians Drake and Future performed at her bash, while Justin Bieber recorded a special message for Iyanna.

See photos of her Iyanna Mayweather:

Mayweather's Daughter play Mayweather's Daughter

 

Mayweather's Daughter

