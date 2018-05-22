The wealthy retired boxer splashed the cash on a 30-carat diamond ring on his 18-year old daughter.
The flamboyant superstar, 41, gifted his daughter Iyanna Mayweather a massive 30-carat diamond ring worth $5 million for her 18th birthday.
Uploading a picture of the ring on her Instagram story, Iyanna captioned the image: "First Birthday gift I'm so in love. Thank you so much, dad."
After following up with a photo, she wrote again: "I just can't stop staring at it."
Musicians Drake and Future performed at her bash, while Justin Bieber recorded a special message for Iyanna.
See photos of her Iyanna Mayweather: