Shatta Rako Dancehall star thinks Shatta Wale and Fuse ODG are the best Ghanaian artistes now

Shatta Wale and Fuse ODG, according to Shatta Rako, are the ones putting Ghana on the world map currently.

  • Published:
Ghanaian Dancehall/Reggae artiste, Shatta Rako known in private life as Rexford Kojo Amoah, has mentioned two musicians who are putting Ghana on the world map.

He stated that some of the new acts in Ghana are doing very well—and their works supersede what the old musicians did.

However, in Ghana now, Shatta Wale and Fuse ODG are the best artistes in his opinion.

The self-acclaimed Dancehall King and Fuse ODG, according to Shatta Rako, are the ones putting Ghana on the world map currently.

Shatta Wale and Fuse ODG

In an interview with Moses Aluebasi on Storm FM in Sunyani, Shatta Rako said: “Undoubtedly Shatta Wale is really pushing Ghana music out there. He is very influential. He has never back out after he re-branded himself; it is just hit upon hit.”

“Another person is Fuse ODG. I travelled somewhere and I was not expecting to hear Ghana songs there…but Fuse’s songs were enjoying airplay on their radio,” Rako explained.

Shatta Rako who is also into design and printing said he has not given much attention to his music career in recent times but he is planning to up his game.

“My fans and some friends have raised concerns and I have thought it wise to push my music to another level. I am putting things together to push my brand,” he said.

After releasing his latest track ‘Little Chat’, Shatta Rako disclosed that another song will follow soon.

