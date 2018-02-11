Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale blasts Ghanaian prophet over death prophecy


Shatta Wale Singer comes for prophet who predicted his death [Video]

Shatta Wale is not taking the prophecy of his death sitting down, and has since released a video in which he blasts Prophet Affran.

play
Hours after a Ghanaian prophet predicted Shatta Wale's death, the singer has come for the man of God in a new video he just shared online.

Before now, the prophet, Cosmos Walker Affran, had in a Facebook post, reminded his followers that he had predicted Ghanaian singer, Ebony Reigns' death, before going on to says Shatta Wale might be next.

Shatta Wale is not feeling Wizkid play

Shatta Wale is not feeling Wizkid

(glammynews)

 

Naij reports that Shatta Wale is not taking this prophecy sitting down, and has since released a video in which he blasts Prophet Affran.

Shatta Wale's video rant at Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran deleted play

Shatta Wale's video rant at Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran deleted

(naij)

 

The video, as at the time of this report, has been deleted.

The prophecy

Cosmos Walker Affran, who allegedly predicted Ebony Reigns death has reportedly foreseen Shatta Wale's death.

The prophet, shared his initial post which predicted nationwide mourning and tears, reminding his Facebook followers in reference to Reigns death in a fatal accident around 11 pm on Thursday, February 8, on her way from Sunyani.

See his post below:

Shatta Wale responds to death prophecies

Shatta Wale has spent most of his Sunday talking about the word of God, prophets prophesying his death and the need to fear God and not death.

Earlier, he blasted Apostle George Kwateng and Prophet-Cosmos Walker Afram after they reportedly prophesied his death.

In a post on Facebook he accused them of making "Christianity look horror in the eyes of men." Then he queried: "why ..so you want to tell me God doesn’t see success."

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, the Dancehall artiste has urged his followers to ignore the "doom sayers," referring to the pastors who have foretold his death.

He tweeted:

How Ebony Reigns died

You would recall that Ebony Reigns was killed in a fatal accident on Thursday, February 8.

COP Ken Yeboah, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, confirmed the death of Ebony while speaking in an interview with the radio station.

Ebony Reigns play

Ebony Reigns

 

According to him, the songstress had a fatal accident around 11 pm Thursday on her way from Sunyani.

Other media reports state that the artiste passed away while at the Becchem Government Hospital.

The police commander stated that three other people – two ladies and a soldier who were with the female musician have also lost their lives.

However, it is reported that that the driver of Ebony’s car, though in a critical condition, is not dead.

