Shatta Wale finally speaks about ‘break-up’ with Shatta Michy

Dancehall sensation Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has finally lifted the lid on his rumoured break-up with baby mama, Shatta Michy.

The celebrity couple have seen their relationship hit a snag in recent months, with reports suggesting that they are headed for separate ways.

The pair have also aided in stoking the fire after aiming subtle jabs at each other on their respective social media handles.

Both Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy have refused to come clear on the current state of their relationship despite rumours of their break-up being rife in the local media.

But in a recent interview with Accra-based Hitz FM, the dancehall artiste finally decided to speak about the current status of his relationship with Shatta Michy.

The “Gringo” hit maker said their relationship is currently “a bit coded and complicated”.

According to him, the complicated nature of their relationship means he would have to “take it on the low”.

Meanwhile, reports in the local media suggest that Shatta Wale has already moved on from his baby mama and is now dating a lady called Bigail.

The Zylofon media signee, however, refused to either confirm or deny such reports.