Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale shows off new Zylofon Ship house


Zylofon Media Shatta Wale gets new Ship House from Zylofon

Shatta Wale in a Facebook video took his fans around the house showing his bedroom, hall, swimming pool, Bathroom and rooftop.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale after signing onto Zylofon Music has received his house as part of the Zylofon Music agreement.

The 3-year management deal with Zylofon Music, a record label owned by Ghanaian entertainment powerhouse Zylofon Media was signed on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy will ‘go hungry’ if he leaves Zylofon, says Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale in a Facebook video took his fans around the house showing his bedroom, hall, swimming pool, Bathroom and rooftop.

According to the Media Head of Communications, Mr Samuel Atuobi Baah aka Sammy Flex, it is a 360 management deal, where the record label manages all the business activities of the Shatta Wale brand.

"From today, the business of Shatta Wale is the business of Zylofon Media. From today, the business of Zylofon Media is also the business of Shatta Wale," he said.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale and Bulldog fall in 'love' again after years of break-up

"We are going to officially work with Shatta Wale for the next 3 years. It’s going to be a 360 [business] relationship where Zylofon Media will be managing Shatta Wale — Zylofon Media will be taking care of his recordings, distribution and marketing as well. Everything that has to do with artiste management and his brand as Shatta Wale, Zylofon Media is taking care of that, from today," Sammy Flex added.

It was also reported that Zylofon Music had offered the 'Freedom' hit maker a whooping sum of $1.5 million together with a house and a Rolls Royce car as signing fee.

"The two parties have agreed that whatever that was signed behind close doors, remains there. And whatever rumors you’ve heard we are saying that it did not come from us," he stated.

Watch video:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Afia Again? Afia Schwarzenegger invited by the police over police uniform photos Afia Again? Afia Schwarzenegger invited by the police over police uniform photos
Shatta Wale set to go for 2018 IRAWMA Shatta Wale set to go for 2018 IRAWMA
Moyo Lawal: Here is why voluptuous Nigerian actress needs your prayers Moyo Lawal Here is why voluptuous Nigerian actress needs your prayers
Photo: Chris Attoh hangs out with 50 Cent Photo Chris Attoh hangs out with 50 Cent
Louisa Frimpong: I am not a lesbian - Kumawood actress denies rumour Louisa Frimpong I am not a lesbian - Kumawood actress denies rumour
Zylofon saga: Is Becca ready to 'defend' Stonebwoy? Zylofon saga Is Becca ready to 'defend' Stonebwoy?

Recommended Videos

Captain Smart: I Won't Allow My Kids To Watch Kumawood Movies Captain Smart I Won't Allow My Kids To Watch Kumawood Movies
Video: CNN features Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena Video CNN features Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena
Zylofon Media: Stonebwoy Will ‘Go Hungry’ If He Leaves Zylofon, Says Shatta Wale Zylofon Media Stonebwoy Will ‘Go Hungry’ If He Leaves Zylofon, Says Shatta Wale



Top Articles

1 Yvonne Okoro "Your food tasted like rubbish mixed with water" - TV host...bullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host reportedly arrested for verbally...bullet
3 Tiwa Savage Why Nigerian singer and husband filed for divorcebullet
4 Ghana Celebrity Nana Ama McBrown’s steps out in luxurious red Mercedesbullet
5 Photo Chris Attoh hangs out with 50 Centbullet
6 Video Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthdaybullet
7 Jon Germain Radio presenter reveals why he married his...bullet
8 Zylofon saga Kumi Guitar is disappointed in Afia...bullet
9 Louisa Frimpong I am not a lesbian - Kumawood actress...bullet
10 Zylofon saga Is Becca ready to 'defend' Stonebwoy?bullet

Related Articles

Shatta Wale set to go for 2018 IRAWMA
Zylofon Media Stonebwoy will ‘go hungry’ if he leaves Zylofon, says Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy still has contract with Zylofon music- spokesman
Stonebwoy Zylofon Music 'unfollow' dancehall musician on Social Media
Nigel Gaisie Shatta Wale is ‘nobody’ - Prophet
Shatta Wale Dancehall star apologises to police
WATCH Shatta Wale's mom holds intercessory prayer with 'Shatta Mothers' for son
Shatta Wale How Dancehall musician was arrested and granted bail
Celebrity Baby First photo of Majeed Waris’ adorable baby boy

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
4 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
5 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
6 Video CNN features Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabenabullet
7 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in...bullet
8 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
9 Moesha Boduong Actress Names Her Next Vacation Spot With...bullet
10 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for...bullet

Celebrities

Elikem Kumordzie
Elikem Kumordzie Actor reveals he is still engaged to his wife
Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena "I will revolve Highlife when it's my time" - singer on CNN's 'Inside Africa'
Fennec Okyere
Kwaw Kese "Still, your killers not found" - rapper marks Fennec Okyere's 4th anniversary with sad message
Zylofon Media Stonebwoy will ‘go hungry’ if he leaves Zylofon, says Shatta Wale