Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale after signing onto Zylofon Music has received his house as part of the Zylofon Music agreement.

The 3-year management deal with Zylofon Music, a record label owned by Ghanaian entertainment powerhouse Zylofon Media was signed on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

Shatta Wale in a Facebook video took his fans around the house showing his bedroom, hall, swimming pool, Bathroom and rooftop.

According to the Media Head of Communications, Mr Samuel Atuobi Baah aka Sammy Flex, it is a 360 management deal, where the record label manages all the business activities of the Shatta Wale brand.

"From today, the business of Shatta Wale is the business of Zylofon Media. From today, the business of Zylofon Media is also the business of Shatta Wale," he said.

"We are going to officially work with Shatta Wale for the next 3 years. It’s going to be a 360 [business] relationship where Zylofon Media will be managing Shatta Wale — Zylofon Media will be taking care of his recordings, distribution and marketing as well. Everything that has to do with artiste management and his brand as Shatta Wale, Zylofon Media is taking care of that, from today," Sammy Flex added.

It was also reported that Zylofon Music had offered the 'Freedom' hit maker a whooping sum of $1.5 million together with a house and a Rolls Royce car as signing fee.

"The two parties have agreed that whatever that was signed behind close doors, remains there. And whatever rumors you’ve heard we are saying that it did not come from us," he stated.

