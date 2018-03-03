Shatta Wale in heated exchange with police following arrest

news

Self acclaimed Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has been captured in a video exchanging words with a police officer.

The police officer had arrested one of his Shatta Movement militants for breaching the road traffic regulation and ordered them to follow them to the police station.

Shatta Wale tried to intervene but the officer insisted they follow him to the police station.

"Go and sit down," the police officer ordered the musician. "Go and sit down."

Shatta Wale responded saying: "Why are you doing that? Don't you know me?"

He later walked out on the officer throwing Tantrums.