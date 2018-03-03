Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police officer


Video Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police officer

A video by Joy FM shows how the dancehall singer exchanged words with a police officer

  Published:
Ghana's dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, created a scene on one of the main streets at East Legon with a police official.

In the video, you will see Shatta Wale get off his Jeep, asking police officials if indeed he knows him. In the video, the police officer is seen ordering the artiste and his friends to get back into their cars and follow him to the police station.

Although the controversial singer tried to talk to the policeman to let him and his friends go, it was turned down.

