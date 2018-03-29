Shatta Wale invites Akufo-Addo to his Zylofon ship house

news

Shatta Wale returns a favour to the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to his Zylofon mansion for a special birthday treat

It started as a simple request from Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale on Twitter on October 13 to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He asked the president, “Your Excellency, Tuesday is my birthday ..what are you giving me...@NAkufoAddo ”

Following his tweet, the artiste received an exciting message from the president.

President Akufo-Addo wished the ‘Taking Over’ hit singer “Happy birthday @shattawalegh!”

Shatta Wale would have been satisfied with the mere fact that the president recognized him on his birthday but the First Gentleman was not done yet.

Taking things a notch higher and in pidgin, the president added that, “You for come visit me for Flagstaff House o!”

This time around it is the President's birthday and Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is asking the president to pay him a visit in his Zylofon Ship house for a 20mins Live performance he also went ahead to tell the president to say no.