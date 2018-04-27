news

Singer and record producer Shatta Wale has paid a courtesy call on the new British High Commissioner to Ghana.

The "Ayoo" hitmaker together with members of his management team met the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, at his office in Accra on Thursday, April 26.

According to Enewsgh, the meeting was an avenue for both parties to officially meet for the first time and also discuss areas of partnership for the development of the country together with stakeholders within the creative arts industry among other things.

Also, at the meeting, Shatta Wale presented a branded Shatta Movement T-Shirt, and copies of a compilation of Shatta Wale’s songs on a compact disc to Lain Walker.

It’s safe to say that the law graduate from the University of Dundee, who is also UK Ambassador to Togo, Benin and Burkina Faso, is the latest Shatta Movement recruit after his predecessor Jon Benjamin openly declared his love and support for Shatta Wale.