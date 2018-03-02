Shatta Wale set for big return to 2018 VGMAs after filing nominations

news

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah is set for a big return to Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) after filing nominations for the 2018 edition.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king has not been nominated for any award at the VGMAs since 2014, when he won the flagship Artiste of The Year award.

The Zylofon media signee has been involved in a standoff with organisers of the awards in the past, with the artiste going as far as recording a “diss” song to drum home his point.

Shatta Wale has since apologized for his actions and has indicated his readiness to avail himself for nomination at any time.

And it appears the ‘ayoo’ hit maker has now taken steps to make his stand official by filing his nomination for the 2018 VGMAs.

His nomination was confirmed by PRO of Charter House, George Quaye, who further revealed the artiste’s nominations have been accepted by the VGMA board.

“What I can tell you for sure is that this year his [Shatta Wale] nominations were entered by his team and it was accepted by the VGMA team on behalf of the board and I’m sure the board has done all its sitting,” George Quaye said.



“As to whether or not he entered, yes, he entered, as to whether or not his nominations were accepted, yes, they were accepted,” he added.

The potential entry of Shatta Wale is set to hype up this year’s VGMAs as he commands a huge following in the country.