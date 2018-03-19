Shatta Wale vows to close down media houses

news

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has vowed to close down several media houses should his dream of becoming a president comes to fruition in the coming years.

According to him, several media houses have peddled falsehood against him and with time, when his dream of becoming a President is realized, he will close down all those media houses.

Shatta Wale made this comment while responding to claims that he asked for money from Ruff Town Records to perform at the tribute show of Ebony Reigns which is scheduled for March 23.

READ MORE: Ebony’s family launch “Aseda & Maame Hw3” funeral cloth

He also indicated that some media houses have over the years painted him black and that has affected his brand bitterly and therefore, he will not hesitate to close down such media houses when his ambition of becoming a President comes to true.

“Someone had an issue and I was going to plead for him and then the media reports that I have disregarded the Police. You people are always saying something bad about me but this same person can become the President of Ghana and If I become the President, I will close down all those media houses.”