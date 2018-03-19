Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale vows to close down media houses


Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste vows to close down media houses

Shatta Wale has vowed to close down several media houses should his dream of becoming a president comes to fruition in the coming years.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has vowed to close down several media houses should his dream of becoming a president comes to fruition in the coming years.

According to him, several media houses have peddled falsehood against him and with time, when his dream of becoming a President is realized, he will close down all those media houses.

Shatta Wale made this comment while responding to claims that he asked for money from Ruff Town Records to perform at the tribute show of Ebony Reigns which is scheduled for March 23.

Shatta Wale play Shatta Wale

READ MORE: Ebony’s family launch “Aseda & Maame Hw3” funeral cloth

He also indicated that some media houses have over the years painted him black and that has affected his brand bitterly and therefore, he will not hesitate to close down such media houses when his ambition of becoming a President comes to true.

Someone had an issue and I was going to plead for him and then the media reports that I have disregarded the Police. You people are always saying something bad about me but this same person can become the President of Ghana and If I become the President, I will close down all those media houses.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wizkid: Nigerian singer says he doesn't believe in monogamy Wizkid Nigerian singer says he doesn't believe in monogamy
Highest Feast: Sarkodie feasts with Kenpong, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, E.L, others (Video) Highest Feast Sarkodie feasts with Kenpong, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, E.L, others (Video)
Victoria Michaels: International model locks down another high profile endorsement Victoria Michaels International model locks down another high profile endorsement
Celebrity Baby: This photo of Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa’s daughter is so adorable Celebrity Baby This photo of Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa’s daughter is so adorable
Rest In Peace: Ebony's tribute is useless - Shatta Wale Rest In Peace Ebony's tribute is useless - Shatta Wale
Video: Ebony’s family launch “Aseda & Maame Hw3” funeral cloth Video Ebony’s family launch “Aseda & Maame Hw3” funeral cloth

Recommended Videos

Video: Sarkodie - Highest Feast (AfroExcellence) Video Sarkodie - Highest Feast (AfroExcellence)
Zylofon Media: Shatta Wale Gets New $550,000 House From Zylofon Zylofon Media Shatta Wale Gets New $550,000 House From Zylofon
Kwabena Kwabena: I Will Revolve Highlife When It's My Time Kwabena Kwabena I Will Revolve Highlife When It's My Time



Top Articles

1 Photos Check out photos from Stonebwoy’s daughter’s naming ceremonybullet
2 Photos Inside Shatta Wale’s new $550,000 house from Zylofon Mediabullet
3 Celebrity Baby This photo of Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa’s daughter is...bullet
4 Bullet Ebony's manager says death of artiste has shattered his dreamsbullet
5 Video Ebony’s family launch “Aseda & Maame Hw3” funeral clothbullet
6 Rest In Peace Ebony's tribute is useless - Shatta Walebullet
7 Ebony's Death Shatta Wale slams Bullet over Ebony’s tribute...bullet
8 LilWin Kumawood actor's manager furious over death...bullet
9 Proud Father Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife...bullet
10 Diamond Appiah Instagram pulls down actress' accountbullet

Related Articles

Ebony's Death Shatta Wale slams Bullet over Ebony’s tribute concert
Photos Check out photos from Stonebwoy’s daughter’s naming ceremony
Rest In Peace Ebony's tribute is useless - Shatta Wale
Video Ebony’s family launch “Aseda & Maame Hw3” funeral cloth
Celebrity Baby This photo of Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa’s daughter is so adorable

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
3 2018 baby Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife after 6 months of...bullet
4 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
5 Celeb News Find a man to marry, you are ageing –Lutterodt tells...bullet
6 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
7 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
8 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
9 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet...bullet
10 Moesha Boduong Actress Names Her Next Vacation Spot...bullet

Celebrities

Olamide
Olamide Nigerian artiste launches new television station called VOTS
 Afia Schwarzenegger invited by the police over police uniform photos
Afia Again? Afia Schwarzenegger invited by the police over police uniform photos
Zylofon Media Shatta Wale gets new Ship House from Zylofon
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Musician to be honoured at 2018 IRAWMA