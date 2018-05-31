Sherifa Gunu reunites with her former manager

news

Legendary singer Sherifa Gunu has appointed Reagan Mends as her new manager, according to a statement she released.

Reagan Mends is a journalist at Hot FM and an editor of Razz online, he is reported to be one of the best brains when it comes to artist management.

The award winning singer is well noted with the hit song ‘Yumyantaaba’ and a Tourism Ambassador, separated with Reagan Mends in 2012 after working for just a year.

According to report, Regan Mends also worked with Sherifa Gunu on her hit song titled ‘Mbrantie’, which made an impact on the world music scene.

It is quite unclear what caused their breakup for six(6) years but it has been reported that the most successful female Traditional artiste Sherifa Gunu, has reunited with his former manager Reagan Mends.

Reagan Mends is a product of Adisadel College and also he became the first and youngest Ghanaian artiste manager in 2007 to manage King Ayisoba.

He was also the manager of Okuraseni Samuel and the late Terry Bonchaka.