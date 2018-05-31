Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Sherifa Gunu reunites with her former manager


Unity Sherifa Gunu reunites with her former manager

Ghanaian singer Sherifa Gunu has settle back with his former manager Regan Mends.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Legendary singer Sherifa Gunu has appointed Reagan Mends as her new manager, according to a statement she released.

Reagan Mends is a journalist at Hot FM and an editor of Razz online, he is reported to be one of the best brains when it comes to artist management.

The award winning singer is well noted with the hit song ‘Yumyantaaba’ and a Tourism Ambassador, separated with Reagan Mends in 2012 after working for just a year.

According to report, Regan Mends also worked with Sherifa Gunu on her hit song titled ‘Mbrantie’, which made an impact on the world music scene.

It is quite unclear what caused their breakup for six(6) years but it has been reported that the most successful female Traditional artiste Sherifa Gunu, has reunited with his former manager Reagan Mends.

Sherifa Gunu play Sherifa Gunu

 

READ MORE: Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12 expose

Reagan Mends is a product of Adisadel College and also he became the first and youngest Ghanaian artiste manager in 2007 to manage King Ayisoba.

He was also the manager of Okuraseni Samuel and the late Terry Bonchaka.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé Video Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé
Chilling: Angel Obinim ‘flies’ with his wife to Barcelona for a romantic vacation Chilling Angel Obinim ‘flies’ with his wife to Barcelona for a romantic vacation
Great! Wife of the Late Daasebre Gyamenah no longer homeless Great! Wife of the Late Daasebre Gyamenah no longer homeless
Number 12: Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12 expose Number 12 Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12 expose
Video: Stephanie Benson is seriously giving age 50 goals with this workout session Video Stephanie Benson is seriously giving age 50 goals with this workout session
'Nana': Check out photos from Becca's new African themed music video
'Nana' Check out photos from Becca's new African themed music video

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Let me release my video before your premiere – Pono begs Anas Celebrity News Let me release my video before your premiere – Pono begs Anas
Beyhive: Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé
Anas Number 12: Nana Aba Anamoah blasts NET 2 TV for showing leaked Anas photos Anas Number 12 Nana Aba Anamoah blasts NET 2 TV for showing leaked Anas photos



Top Articles

1 Patapizzy! 6 photos of Patapaa that are basically awesome than your...bullet
2 Chilling Angel Obinim ‘flies’ with his wife to Barcelona for a...bullet
3 Oops! Fella Makafui says she is a virginbullet
4 Angelaaa! Davido can't control himself as he jams to Kuami...bullet
5 Look-alike Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma says she looks like...bullet
6 Video Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzybullet
7 Number 12 Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12...bullet
8 Great! Wife of the Late Daasebre Gyamenah no longer homelessbullet
9 Drake Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of...bullet
10 Single! King Promise says he has never had a girlfriendbullet

Related Articles

Video Stephanie Benson is seriously giving age 50 goals with this workout session
'Nana' Check out photos from Becca's new African themed music video
Number 12 Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12 expose
Great! Wife of the Late Daasebre Gyamenah no longer homeless
Chilling Angel Obinim ‘flies’ with his wife to Barcelona for a romantic vacation
Video Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé

Top Videos

1 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be...bullet
2 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
3 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
4 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
5 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his...bullet
6 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
7 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking...bullet
8 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on...bullet
9 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
10 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the...bullet

Celebrities

Win Adina says she is surprised she won Best Female Vocalist Award at the 2018 VGMA
Joselyn Dumas And A.Y
GMAA Joselyn Dumas and A.Y to host 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa
Actor-Turned-Pastor Don’t date a man who doesn’t know God – Majid Michel advises ladies
Morgan Freeman's lawyer has demanded CNN retract a story accusing the 80-year-old movie star of multiple cases of sexual harassment
Morgan Freeman Actor's lawyer demands CNN retract sexual harassment claims