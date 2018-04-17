Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Tanzania's Diamond Platinumz arrested over explicit videos


Behind Bars Singer Diamond Platinumz arrested over explicit videos

Diamond arrest comes after he posted two videos on his Instagram handle that were considered explicit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tanzania's Diamond Platinumz arrested play

Tanzania's Diamond Platinumz arrested
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Popular Tanzania musician Nasib Abdul known in showbiz as Diamond Platinumz is under police custody for posting indecent video clips on social media, the Parliament heard.

Tanzania's Communications Minister Harrison Mwakwembe said in parliament that the images project acts that go against a law that bans such acts. Police are also looking for Bongo artist Nandi over similar claims.

An Instagram post of Diamond playfully kissing an unidentified woman has been shared by several news site.It is unclear if these are the pictures that have got the artist in trouble.

READ ALSO: Singer shades Zari, reconciles with 2nd baby mama

play

 

Some people on social media are speculating that the musician was getting back at his former partner who left him.

Last month Tanzania's authorities banned 13 songs by local artists including Diamond. It came after President John Magufuli complained about obscenity in music videos.

Videos

  • Pulse Chat Exclusive interview with Patapa Amisty
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Birthday: Tonto Dikeh celebrates son King Andre as he turns 2 years today Birthday Tonto Dikeh celebrates son King Andre as he turns 2 years today
Nasty C: SA rapper anxious to meet Stonebwoy Nasty C SA rapper anxious to meet Stonebwoy
Khloe Kardashian: Model reveals daughter's name Khloe Kardashian Model reveals daughter's name
Diamond Platnumz: Singer shades Zari, reconciles with 2nd baby mama Diamond Platnumz Singer shades Zari, reconciles with 2nd baby mama
Video: Is 38-year old Mzbel dating 17-year-old Miyaka ? Video Is 38-year old Mzbel dating 17-year-old Miyaka ?
Rihanna: Singer bares her boobs in see-through outfit, Don Jazzy reacts (Photos) Rihanna Singer bares her boobs in see-through outfit, Don Jazzy reacts (Photos)

Recommended Videos

Stonebwoy: Artist sets record, wins reggae dancehall artiste award 4 times Stonebwoy Artist sets record, wins reggae dancehall artiste award 4 times
Celebrity Beef: Efia Odo comments on Moesha Buduong's assertion Celebrity Beef Efia Odo comments on Moesha Buduong's assertion
Celebrity News: Rick Ross gifts his daughter a Bentley for sweet sixteen Celebrity News Rick Ross gifts his daughter a Bentley for sweet sixteen



Top Articles

1 Sad News Shatta Wale allegedly beats Shatta Michy and leaves her with...bullet
2 MzVee Dancehall artiste denies leaked sex tape rumoursbullet
3 VGMA2018 Shatta Wale speaks for the first time after VGMAbullet
4 Photos King Promise's 'oversized sneakers' at 2018 VGMA causes...bullet
5 Nasty C SA rapper trolls himself after falling on stage at VGMA 2018bullet
6 Shocking Shatta Michy slapped me in front of her own mother -...bullet
7 Video Is 38-year old Mzbel dating 17-year-old Miyaka ?bullet
8 Motherhood Yvonne Nelson shares cute photo of her...bullet
9 VGMA 2018 Angry Patapaa accuses VGMA board of taking...bullet
10 Rihanna Singer bares her boobs in see-through outfit,...bullet

Related Articles

Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju men
Sad News Shatta Wale allegedly beats Shatta Michy and leaves her with bruises
Shocking John Cena sparks concern with cryptic message after shock split from fiancee Nikki Bella
VGMA 2018 Angry Patapaa accuses VGMA board of taking “stupid money” to rob him
VGMA2018 Shatta Wale speaks for the first time after VGMA
Nasty C SA rapper trolls himself after falling on stage at VGMA 2018
Photos King Promise's 'oversized sneakers' at 2018 VGMA causes stir on Twitter
Rihanna Singer bares her boobs in see-through outfit, Don Jazzy reacts (Photos)
Motherhood Yvonne Nelson shares cute photo of her breastfeeding her daughter on social media
Shocking Shatta Michy slapped me in front of her own mother - Shatta Wale

Top Videos

1 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
4 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
5 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
6 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO)bullet
7 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
8 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
9 The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife The Late Daasebre...bullet
10 Countryman Songobullet

Celebrities

Sarkodie
Branding Patapaa's brand is strong - Sarkodie
Shocking Is Shatta Michy calling Shatta Wale a hypocrite?
Nana Tornado &amp; Delay
Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju men
John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33
Shocking John Cena sparks concern with cryptic message after shock split from fiancee Nikki Bella