Slay queen who tattooed Davido's name on her hand cries out

A slay queen named, Sashamora Amora who has been in the news for tattooing Davido's name on her hand has lamented bitterly following the report that has been trending that Davido gifted Chioma a Porsche car worth 45 million Naira.

In a Facebook post she complained bitterly about Davido not appreciating her for tattooing his name on her hand.

Sashamora who has been a die-hard fan of the singer for a very long time said that after all her years of being a fan, she didn’t get some accolades but Chioma did.

Sashamora wrote on her page,

“After the tattoo. Davido no remember me. Chioma no draw Davido name for her body, hand or leg. But today Davido buy her 45million Porsche car. My dear, Person dy learn lesson. My heart has been broken.