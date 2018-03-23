Stonebwoy 'barks' at Zylofon Music

news

Musician Stonebwoy seemed not pleased with his label's legal dealings with Vodafone Ghana Music Awards organisers, Chaterhouse Ghana Limited.

In an official letter addressed to Charter House, Zylofon Music indicated that as part of their contract agreement, whatever engagement Stonebwoy has must be communicated to them.

Meanwhile few hours after Zylofon served the letter to Charter House, Stonebwoy shared a poster of the VGMA nominees jam, in which he has been featured on his Instagram page with the caption: “Unstoppable”.

Thus, he has indicated that there is nothing Zylofon Music can do to stop him from performing at the event.

His post also assumes that Stonebwoy no longer sees himself as part of the record label. Everything had gone on smoothly for him at Zylofon Music until the joining of Shatta Wale sometime in January this year.

Stonebwoy had felt insecure and threatened at Zylofon, clear signs that he wanted to opt out of the deal.