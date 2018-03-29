news

Not long ago, Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran, head of Cosmos Affran Ministries has advised Stonebwoy to return anything he has in his possession that belongs to Zylofon Media else his life is not safe.

As a reminder, prophet Cosmos Walker Affran happens to be the same man of God who prophesied that Shatta Wale is next to die after Ebony that resulted in a lot of controversies.

According to the man of God, Ghanaians should pray for Stonebwoy or he will die from his arrangement with Zylofon Media.

“Ghana should pray for the singer Stonebwoy against “death.” Is very close and spiritual. “Thou saith the Lord” prophecy by Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran.

“Someone should tell Stonebwoy that “he should return anything that belongs to Zylofon media to them before it has become too late for him, life is better than Gold. “Thou saith the Lord” prophecy by Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran,” he stated in a Facebook posts.

But Livingstone Etse Satekla, widely called Stonebwoy reacting to the infamous proclamation by the man of God said that real men of God don’t relay prophecies via social media specifically Facebook.

“What are all these for? Come on … stop mocking God… did he ask you to post this on social media?” Stonebwoy rhetorically posted via Snapchat.

According to the Dancehall artiste, the prophets of doom especially Cosmos Walker Affran is making a mockery of God and that’s unfortunate.