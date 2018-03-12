Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Stonebwoy is a selfish artist – Kumi Guitar


Kumi Guitar talks about the confusion between Stonebwoy and Zylofon Music.

  • Published:
The first artiste signed on by Zylofon Media, Kumi Guitar, has revealed that dancehall act, Stonebwoy is concerned chiefly with his own personal profit and pleasure than the rest of the artiste.

In an interview with Zylofon radio, with Sammy Flex, Kumi Guitar shared his comments about the chaos in the camp of the giant media house, between Stonebwoy and the record label and tagged the dancehall artiste, as a self- centered individual.

Kumi Guitar justified his claims with the sentiments of Stonebwoy when clarified the issues surrounding his latest scuffle with the Creative Arts Company which resulted in some gunshots fired as well in a interview with Livingston Este Satakla.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy reveals he fired gunshot in self-defense

According to Stonebwoy, a team cannot have two players for one position so he won’t personally sign on to such team but added that it doesn’t mean the team can’t do what they feel it’s good for them during an interview.

READ ALSO:Stonebwoy still has contract with Zylofon music- spokesman

“What really pushed me to start talking now is last Saturday, Legon had a show in collaboration with Zylofon and we were all billed to perform. We were there and were parked for a long while and a fan called me that they are pulling down all the banners we’ve used to brand the place in Zylofon’s name…so he was asking if the show is closed because he’s not seen us perform…” Kumi Guitar also said this to Myjoyonline.com in an exclusive interview.

