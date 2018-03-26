Stonebwoy to feature in upcoming movie titled “My Name is Ramadan”

news

Popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in showbiz as Stonebwoy, is set to feature in an upcoming movie.

The BET winner will star as one of the actors in a soon-to-be released movie titled “My Name is Ramadan”.

This was revealed by award-winning producer Kobby Rana, who believes the “hero” hit maker will make the movie come out better.

The producer took to Facebook to announce that Stonebwoy will be featuring in in latest movie titled “My Name is Ramadan”.

According to Kobby Rana, he once featured Stonebwoy in his movie in 2014 and the artiste completely delivered.

“My first movie with him was HAPPY DEATHDAY (2014). He nailed it and won his first and only movie award. Dear world, are you ready for the Stonegod in ‘MY NAME IS RAMADAN’ – A Kobi Rana Film,” he wrote.

Stonebwoy may be known to be a very good musician but it appears the BhimNation leader is multi-talented and has acting also hidden in him.

Very few Ghanaian musicians have endeavoured to venture into the movie industry, with many preferring to stick to their music.

However, recently, Shatta Wale was featured in the drama series ‘Kejetia n Makola’, whiles Samini has also previously made cameo appearances in a couple of movies.

Stonebwoy is definitely in good company!