Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Stonebwoy to feature in upcoming movie titled “My Name is Ramadan”


Multi-Talented Stonebwoy to feature in upcoming movie titled “My Name is Ramadan”

The BET winner will star as one of the actors in a soon-to-be released movie titled “My Name is Ramadan”.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in showbiz as Stonebwoy, is set to feature in an upcoming movie.

The BET winner will star as one of the actors in a soon-to-be released movie titled “My Name is Ramadan”.

READ ALSO: Zylofon Saga: Don’t use Stonebwoy without our permission – Zylofon warns Charter House

Stonebwoy play

Stonebwoy

 

This was revealed by award-winning producer Kobby Rana, who believes the “hero” hit maker will make the movie come out better.

The producer took to Facebook to announce that Stonebwoy will be featuring in in latest movie titled “My Name is Ramadan”.

According to Kobby Rana, he once featured Stonebwoy in his movie in 2014 and the artiste completely delivered.

“My first movie with him was HAPPY DEATHDAY (2014). He nailed it and won his first and only movie award. Dear world, are you ready for the Stonegod in ‘MY NAME IS RAMADAN’ – A Kobi Rana Film,” he wrote.

Stonebwoy with movie producer Kobby Rana play

Stonebwoy with movie producer Kobby Rana

 

Stonebwoy may be known to be a very good musician but it appears the BhimNation leader is multi-talented and has acting also hidden in him.

READ ALSO:  Celebrity Baby: This photo of Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa’s daughter is so adorable

Very few Ghanaian musicians have endeavoured to venture into the movie industry, with many preferring to stick to their music.

However, recently, Shatta Wale was featured in the drama series ‘Kejetia n Makola’, whiles Samini has also previously made cameo appearances in a couple of movies.

Stonebwoy is definitely in good company!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Vide: Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelson Vide Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelson
Dancehall Artiste: Stonebwoy dropped from VGMA nominees jam Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy dropped from VGMA nominees jam
RIP: Ebony Funeral: I’ve spent more than anybody – Lawrence Tetteh RIP Ebony Funeral: I’ve spent more than anybody – Lawrence Tetteh
Music: Ghana's biggest artiste is Wiyaala - former UK envoy Music Ghana's biggest artiste is Wiyaala - former UK envoy
RIP: 'Kind,respectful and a philanthropist' -Bullet eulogises Ebony RIP 'Kind,respectful and a philanthropist' -Bullet eulogises Ebony
Amber Rose: Model, 21 Savage split Amber Rose Model, 21 Savage split

Recommended Videos

Video: Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelson Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelson
Countryman Songo Countryman Songo
Countryman Songo Countryman Songo



Top Articles

1 Photos Ebony Reigns' funeral underway; see first photosbullet
2 Photos Ebony Reigns' parents file past her mortal remainsbullet
3 VIDEO Ebony Reigns laid in statebullet
4 Countryman Songo Sport journalist receives a wild welcome at...bullet
5 Ebony's funeral Ebony asked her mother to sing for her – Unclebullet
6 Music Ghana's biggest artiste is Wiyaala - former UK envoybullet
7 RIP Ebony Hundreds turn up to pay tribute at concert in...bullet
8 M.anifest Rapper lauds Sarkodie on road safety campaignbullet
9 Photos Afia Shwarzenegger, Mzbel, Nana Tornado, others...bullet
10 Ebony's funeral Rich Ghanaian culture displayed at...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
3 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
4 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
5 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
6 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her...bullet
7 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A...bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
9 Sad Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's deathbullet
10 EBONYbullet

Celebrities

RIP Ebony Mortuary man in Ebony fondling video speaks: denies culpability
Zylofone team
Zylofone team Zylofon Media boss donates to late Ebony’s family
Tyga reportedly claims Kylie Jenner's baby is his
Tyga Rapper really wants us to think Kylie Jenner's baby, Stormi, is his
Kylie Jenner gives birth to first child with Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner Check out these new selfies of model, Stormi