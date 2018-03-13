Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Stonebwoy will ‘go hungry’ if he leaves Zylofon, says Shatta Wale


According to Shatta Wale, it is difficult for Ghanaian artistes to be invited to perform at shows, insisting Stonebwoy could soon find himself in that position if he walks out on the Zylofon contract.

Dancehall sensation Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has cautioned Stonebwoy that he risks going ‘hungry’ if he leaved Zylofon Media.

Stonebwoy joined Zylofon Media last year amid huge fanfare from Ghanaian music lovers. The artiste was signed to headline a host of other talented musicians who had been signed by the mega-rich record label.

However, earlier this year Zyofon decided to add fellow dancehall hotshot Shatta Wale to their list of signees.

The signing of the Shatta Movement king appears not to have gone down well with Stonebwoy, who recently revealed that he would not have signed onto Zylofon if he knew they would go ahead to sign his biggest competitor.

Reports in the local media suggests Stonebwoy is considering leaving Zylofon Media after clashing the hierarchy of the mega-rich record label.

However, the “run go” hit maker has been warned by Shatta Wale that he risks “going hungry” if he decides to cancel his contract.

“If [Stonebwoy] leaves Zylofon, trust me, he would be hungry,” Shatta Wale said on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review Show.

Both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are believed to be feuding, which has led to the confusion surrounding the latter’s stay with Zylofon Media.

