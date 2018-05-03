Super OD goes home on May 19

news

Actor and comedian Super OD who passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, will be buried at Agona Abodom in the Central Region on May 19, 2018.

The late actor, who was born as Asonaba Kweku Darko died at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital, will be buried in his hometown Swedru in the Central Region of Ghana.

He will be laid in state on Friday, May, 18th 2018. On the following day, the funeral rites will be held at Agona Abodom Funeral Grounds.

There shall also be thanksgiving service at the Central Presbyterian Church at Agona Abodom on Sunday, May, 20th 2018.

He had a blissful acting career spanning from the 1970s to the 90’s, was very popular for his roles in local Ghanaian series, Akan Drama on GTV.

Acting with the Oppong Drama Group which later became known as Osofo Dadzie Group, Super O.D gained nationwide popularity for his impeccable acting and rib cracking jokes.

Super OD left behind 15 children.