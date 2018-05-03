Super OD goes home on May 19

Veteran actor Super OD passed away on the 13th of February after a long battle with sickness.
The late actor, who was born as Asonaba Kweku Darko died at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital, will be buried in his hometown Swedru in the Central Region of Ghana.
He will be laid in state on Friday, May, 18th 2018. On the following day, the funeral rites will be held at Agona Abodom Funeral Grounds.
There shall also be thanksgiving service at the Central Presbyterian Church at Agona Abodom on Sunday, May, 20th 2018.
READ MORE: Meet Nana Aba Anamoah's alleged baby daddy
Acting with the Oppong Drama Group which later became known as Osofo Dadzie Group, Super O.D gained nationwide popularity for his impeccable acting and rib cracking jokes.
Super OD left behind 15 children.