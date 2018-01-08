Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Tee Billz opens up about attempted suicide


Tee Billz Tiwa Savage's husband opens up about attempted suicide

The label owner opened up concerning his depressive state which prompted him to attempt a suicide in the year 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Almost two years have passed since music executive Tunji Balogun, also known as Teebillz attempted a suicide which opened up issues relating to his marriage with Tiwa Savage.

In an interview he had with Linda Ikeji TV, the label owner explained that a consumption of alcohol played a negative role in his depressed condition at the time.

Tee Billz play Tee Billz opens up about attempted suicide (Instagram)

 

He revealed that his state of mind in the year 2016, encouraged him to live the life of a loner.

Though he tried to keep up a pretentious act to ward off suspicion that things weren't going well with him but it didn't do much to convince close friends.

“Depression is a state of mind. I can only speak from my own experience. You start losing interest in a lot of things like your normal daily activities and approach to things you do changes. It will be difficult for you to sleep and concentrate. Depression has different stages depending on how deep it is.

"A lot of people are depressed, but they don’t know. From your behavioural pattern, you can tell and sometimes depressed people pretend to be the happiest people on earth. You see people smiling but dying inside.

“It got to a point I didn’t want to be around people; I just wanted to be alone. I was so messed up that I wasn’t myself. I was always alone and I tried to use things like alcohol. Depression is a difficult thing and I know many people out there go through it.

“Tunji then was someone who lost his mind. When I go back to the things that happened then, it is hard to believe it was me. People who know me knew that something was wrong with me, but they could not understand. I was still able to do normal stuff and pretended things were okay,”  he revealed in the chat.

ALSO READ: Manager cannot get enough of Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz were last seen together at a public event in December 2016. play

Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz seen together at a public event.

(Press)

 

The aftermath of the suicide saw him develop an estranged relationship with pop star Tiwa Savage but both appear to be working on their relationship.

They have been spotted together in public, an opportunity that never presented itself in the morning of their fall-out.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Overbooking: KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 each Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 each
Christabel Ekeh: Actress has no regret over nude photos Christabel Ekeh Actress has no regret over nude photos
Against The Odds: Meet Ghanaian author Portia Arthur, on a mission to cultivate a reading culture among children Against The Odds Meet Ghanaian author Portia Arthur, on a mission to cultivate a reading culture among children
Aiteo: Headline sponsor of CAF awards apologises to Shatta Wale for no-show Aiteo Headline sponsor of CAF awards apologises to Shatta Wale for no-show
2face Idibia: Singer speaks on why he cancelled #VoteNotFight protest 2face Idibia Singer speaks on why he cancelled #VoteNotFight protest
TV Personality: Dildos are master keys to all doors – Berla Mundi TV Personality Dildos are master keys to all doors – Berla Mundi

Recommended Videos

Video: This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make your day Video This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make your day
VIDEO: Lil Win almost breaks neck in dancing competition VIDEO Lil Win almost breaks neck in dancing competition
Donations: D Black makes donation to orphange Donations D Black makes donation to orphange



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale Patapa nearly 'killed' my career - artiste revealsbullet
2 18+ Photos Christabel Ekeh releases more nude photos, admits she's...bullet
3 Efia Odo Actress goes nearly nude in new Instagram photosbullet
4 TV Personality Dildos are master keys to all doors – Berla Mundibullet
5 Ryn Roberts This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will...bullet
6 Christabel Ekeh Actress has no regret over nude photosbullet
7 Aiteo Headline sponsor of CAF awards apologises to Shatta...bullet
8 Who is Ibrah? No one in Ghana owns more expensive cars...bullet
9 Sad News Ajara Mapouka of 'Junka Town' fame deadbullet
10 Actress 'My breast is nice. It sits well - Efia Odobullet

Related Articles

Tiwa Savage Singer shares passionate hug with Teebillz at award show

Top Videos

1 Video This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make your daybullet
2 Pulse TV Pulse Chat with Ebonybullet
3 VIDEO Lil Win almost breaks neck in dancing competitionbullet
4 2018 baby Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife after 6 months...bullet
5 Beast of No Nation Abraham Attah breaks the internet with his 6 packbullet
6 Hajia4Real Shatta Michy and popular bosschick fight each other...bullet
7 Honour Wiyala visits home town to see street named after herbullet
8 Actress discloses Joselyn Dumas reveals her craziest sex...bullet
9 Celeb babies Ghanaian celebrities who gave birth in 2017bullet
10 Video Maame Serwaa killed her Mother – Prophetess Allegesbullet

Celebrities

Boris Kodjoe with wife spotted at Makola ahead of CAF Awards
Ghana Movies I'm ready to work with Ghanaian actors - Boris Kodjoe
John Dumelo
John Dumelo Actor talks investment failure in 2017
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host admits to being an adulterer, accuses Berla Mundi of blackmailing and dating married politician
Patience Nyarko Gospel musician accused of husband snatching