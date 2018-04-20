‘The trial of Shatta Wale’ movie to be premiered on May 12

news

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, is set to feature in his debut lead role movie titled ‘Kejetia vs Makola – The trial of Shatta Wale’.

The movie, which features a host of other star names, is set to be premiered on May 12, 2018, at the Providence Dome, La – Accra.

READ ALSO: Bullet: Manager breaks silence on Ebony’s father's allegations

It will also late be shown at the CCB auditorium, KNUST, on the 19 and 20 of May this year.

The movie was produced by Liezer-Legacy Productions, producers of award-winning TV series Kejetia Vs Makolam, and directed by Kobby Rana.

Alongside Shatta Wale, the movie also features the likes of Shatta Michy and Dr. Pounds, among other stars from both the music and movie industry.

READ ALSO: Lutterodt: Shatta Michy deserves Shatta Wale's beatings - Counsellor

In an Instagram post, the dancehall sensation shared a trailer video of the much-awaited movie to the delight of his fans.

Watch a trailer of the movie ‘Kejetia vs Makola – The trial of Shatta Wale’ below: