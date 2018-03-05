These artistes had the highest nominations at 2018 VGMAs

news

At long last the nominees for the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) have been announced following months of speculation.

At a colourful ceremony at the Movenpick Ambassador hotel Saturday night on March 3, the organisers of the award finally revealed the artistes who have been nominated.

Rapper Sarkodie leads the way with nominations in eight categories including the ultimate, Artiste of the Year.

He is closely followed by last year’s Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle, who managed seven nominations to his credit.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, who has been away from the awards since 2014, makes a big return with six nominations to his name.

Departed Ebony Reigns – who died after being involved in a fatal car crash last month – also follows suit with six nominations.

Reigning dancehall artiste of the year Stonebwoy joins the aforementioned duo also with six award nominations.

New entrants King Promise and Kuami Eugene grabbed five nominations each while Kumi Guitar and Samini also managed four nominations.

The 2018 VGMAs is slated for 14th of April 2018 at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).