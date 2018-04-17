Tonto Dikeh celebrates son as he turns 2-years today

news

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh who loves her son so much, never misses an opportunity to gush over him.

Her son, King Andre turned 26 months today and the screen diva took to her Instagram page to celebrate him.

She shared the picture above and wrote;

“My juicy man is 26months today.A yooo son I bless you, Sir, I honour you, Sir, I celebrate you, Sir. Kingy words don’t fall me but today the words I wanna say are..Thank You Kiddo for being the best little man ever. Thank you for your partnership, Thank you for your love. That I don’t take for granted, I pray for you today that your future is secure in the Christ Jesus, I pray today that the things that affected your family will not affect you. You are in the world but not of this world, You shall always conquer the world. Just like your name is King son you shall rule. Son have I ever told you, You make being a mom fabulous".