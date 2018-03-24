Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Tyga really wants us to think Kylie Jenner's baby, Stormi, is his


It might be safe to think that Tyga wants us to play a little "spot the difference" game with his childhood photo and Stormi's latest snaps.

  Published:
(Instagram/Kinggoldchain)
Have you seen the latest selfies Kylie Jenner shared of herself and baby daughter, Stormi Webster? If you have, then this new photo her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, shared on Instagram will make some sense to you.

Minutes after the makeup guru shared new adorable photos of herself cuddled with bright-eyed Stormi, the rapper took to his page to share a childhood selfie of himself in a bathtub as a toddler.

Lil Mike

ALSO READ: Reality star reveals the name of her baby girl

Still don't get the significance?

Recall that after rumours emerged that Kylie Jenner was expecting a baby, Tyga shared and deleted a post that suggested that Stormi might be his.

After Kylie gave birth to her little girl, sharing a post with the simple caption, "Stormi Webster," we all took it as a clear indication that Travis was indeed the father of their child as she bears his surname.

It would be recalled that back in February,  Radar Online, reported that Tyga wanted a paternity test to confirm who actually is the father of the child.

Tyga play

(Getty Images)

 

“Tyga wants a DNA test because he really thinks that there is a chance this baby could be his,” a source close to the rapper told Radar Online.

We don't see the resemblance though. Do you?

Kylie, Kris Jenner laughs off rumours that Tyga is baby's father

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian clan laughed off the claims that Tyga might the father to her granddaughter, Stormi.

During an interview with Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O., 106.5 radio host Kyle Sandilands got straight to the point by asking Kris about the rumours going around that Tyga might be the father of Kylie's daughter.

Kris Jenner play

Kris Jenner on Ellen DeGeneres

(US Magazine)

 

"Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumors as usual. Yeah, you guys know better than that," Kris replied.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga

As previously reported, Tyga and Kylie Jenner ended their highly publicized relationship in May 2017.

A close source to the one-time TV couple told TMZ that the couple split few days before showing up at the Met Gala in New York on May 2.

  (Hollywood Life)

"They were both at the gala, but they did not walk the red carpet together, and that was Kylie's decision," an insider tells the site.

ALSO READ: "I want to date myself" - Kylie Jenner confirms split from Tyga?

The reason why the pair chose to go their separate ways remains unclear but Tyga replaced Kylie with his mom and a mystery model to a Mother's Day lunch ... and he's not telling his friends whether she's his new partner.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga play

Kylie Jenner and Tyga

The site adds that Kylie was furious that Tyga had the nerve to go to the Met Ball when he was only invited because of her.

As we previously reported, the couple broke up early January 2016 and made up again but it seems like this time, there's no going back.

Months later, she reportedly started dating and got pregnant with Travis Scott.

Tyga rants about Blac Chyna & Kylie Jenner feud
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

