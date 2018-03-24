news

Have you seen the latest selfies Kylie Jenner shared of herself and baby daughter , Stormi Webster? If you have, then this new photo her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, shared on Instagram will make some sense to you.

Minutes after the makeup guru shared new adorable photos of herself cuddled with bright-eyed Stormi, the rapper took to his page to share a childhood selfie of himself in a bathtub as a toddler.

Lil Mike A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Mar 23, 2018 at 11:50am PDT

Still don't get the significance?

Recall that after rumours emerged that Kylie Jenner was expecting a baby, Tyga shared and deleted a post that suggested that Stormi might be his.

After Kylie gave birth to her little girl, sharing a post with the simple caption , "Stormi Webster," we all took it as a clear indication that Travis was indeed the father of their child as she bears his surname.

It would be recalled that back in February, Radar Online, reported that Tyga wanted a paternity test to confirm who actually is the father of the child.

“Tyga wants a DNA test because he really thinks that there is a chance this baby could be his,” a source close to the rapper told Radar Online.

At this point, it might be safe to think that Tyga wants us to play a little "spot the difference" game with his childhood photo and Stormi's latest snaps.

We don't see the resemblance though. Do you?

Kylie, Kris Jenner laughs off rumours that Tyga is baby's father

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian clan laughed off the claims that Tyga might the father to her granddaughter, Stormi.

During an interview with Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O., 106.5 radio host Kyle Sandilands got straight to the point by asking Kris about the rumours going around that Tyga might be the father of Kylie's daughter.

"Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumors as usual. Yeah, you guys know better than that," Kris replied.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga

As previously reported, Tyga and Kylie Jenner ended their highly publicized relationship in May 2017.

A close source to the one-time TV couple told TMZ that the couple split few days before showing up at the Met Gala in New York on May 2.

"They were both at the gala, but they did not walk the red carpet together, and that was Kylie's decision," an insider tells the site.

The reason why the pair chose to go their separate ways remains unclear but Tyga replaced Kylie with his mom and a mystery model to a Mother's Day lunch ... and he's not telling his friends whether she's his new partner.

The site adds that Kylie was furious that Tyga had the nerve to go to the Met Ball when he was only invited because of her.

As we previously reported, the couple broke up early January 2016 and made up again but it seems like this time, there's no going back.

Months later, she reportedly started dating and got pregnant with Travis Scott.